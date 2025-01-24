ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

Mississippi State has had a great year this season, while South Carolina has struggled and is spiraling. It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Mississippi State-South Carolina prediction and pick.

Mississippi State is 15-4 this season with wins against Utah, SMU, UNLV, Pitt, Memphis, South Carolina, Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss. They also have losses against Butler, Kentucky, Auburn, and Tennessee. The Bulldogs go as Josh Hubbard goes this season. As a team, they are one of the best defensive-minded teams in college basketball. They can get a much-needed win in this game against South Carolina on the road after losing two straight.

South Carolina is 10-9 and has won against Virginia Tech, Boston College, and Clemson. However, it has also lost to Indiana, Xavier, Mississippi State, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma, and Florida. Collin Murray-Boyles makes this offense go for the Gamecocks and is the one person who can consistently score. This would be a massive win because the Gamecocks have lost six straight to start SEC play.

Here are the Mississippi State-South Carolina College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Mississippi State-South Carolina Odds

Mississippi State: -6.5 (-105)

Moneyline: -255

South Carolina: +6.5 (-115)

Moneyline: +205

Over: 141.5 (-105)

Under: 141.5 (-115)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs. South Carolina

Time: 1:00 pm ET/10:00 am PT

TV: SEC Network

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mississippi State has been red-hot this season on offense. They score 81.5 points per game, have a field goal percentage of 46%, and a three-point percentage of 32.5%. Four Bulldogs are averaging over double digits this season, with Josh Hubbard leading with 16.5 points per game.

Then, Cameron Matthews also leads in assists at 3.7 per game. Josh Hubbard is the engine that makes this offense go, and they look much better than they did last season. They should be able to score easily in this matchup against a Gamecocks defense that has been good but not great this year.

South Carolina's offense has been awful this season. They score 71.5 points per game, have a 44.3% field goal percentage, and a 33.6% three-point shooting percentage. Two Gamecocks are averaging over double digits in scoring, with Collin Murray-Boyles leading at 15.3 points per game. Jamarii Thomas also leads the team in assists with 3.3 per game. This offense has not played well this season, and they get a bad matchup in this game against Mississippi State.

South Carolina's defense has been very inconsistent this year. They allow 68.9 points per game, 43.7% from the field, and 32.6% from behind the arc. Down low, Murray-Boyles leads the team with 8.9 rebounds per game, in blocks with 1.3 per game, and steals with 1.5 per game. The Gamecocks have a bad matchup against Mississippi State and how well the Bulldogs are playing on offense as a team.

Why South Carolina Will Cover The Spread/Win

Mississippi State's defense was great last year but has been inconsistent this season. They allow 70 points per game, 42.7% from the field, and 35% from behind the arc. Then, down low, KeShawn Murphy and Cameron Matthews have been solid in the front court. Murphy has been big and leads with 7.5 rebounds per game.

Murphy and Nwoko are tied for the team lead in blocks with 1.1 per game. Finally, four players average one steal per game, and Matthews leads in steals with 2.6 per game. Their defense is where they have the most room for improvement because they have the talent to excel on that side of the court, and they can do it against a South Carolina offense that has struggled and is the worst in the SEC.

Final Mississippi State-South Carolina Prediction & Pick

Mississippi State is the better team in this game. South Carolina has shown fight in SEC play, but it does not have the offense to match Mississippi State's defense. The Bulldogs can't defend anyone, making it easy for Josh Hubbard and the Bulldogs to score at will. This is a bad matchup for the Gamecocks, and Mississippi State should win and cover easily on the road and keep the Gamecocks winless in SEC play.

Final Mississippi State-South Carolina Prediction & Pick: Mississippi State -6.5 (-105)