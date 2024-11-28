ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

It's time to continue our College Basketball odds series with a Mississippi State-UNLV prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Mississippi State-UNLV.

The college basketball Thanksgiving holiday continues with this battle of potential bubble teams, as Mississippi State and UNLV meet in Tempe, Arizona. Most Feast Week events take place in either the state of Florida, the state of California, or Las Vegas. Here's an added neutral-site event on the campus of Arizona State University. A large crowd is not likely to attend this game. It's a college basketball setting in which we are likely to see little more than friends and family.

That doesn't mean this game isn't hugely important.

Mississippi State has been a bubble team multiple times in recent college basketball seasons. The Bulldogs need all the leverage they can get. We are reminded that games in November count just as much for NCAA Tournament selection as games in February. There is no official “last 10 games” rule or provision. The whole resume counts. That's why this game is so important. Stacking wins now reduces the pressure on teams to have to thread the needle and go on a big run in conference play. Teams obviously need to win throughout the season, but any wins in November increase the margin for error later in the season. That is what coaches aim for and hope for. So for, coach Chris Jans is getting the job done with his MSU team. The Bulldogs have beaten Utah and SMU to remain undefeated. We don't know just how good Utah and SMU are, but beating a Big 12 team and an ACC team is solid regardless of raw opponent quality. Adding a win over UNLV on a neutral floor will solidify the Bulldogs' resume even more heading into December.

UNLV has struggled to regain the winning ways of past decades. Coach Kevin Kruger is working in the shadow if his father Lon, who led UNLV to the Sweet 16 nearly two decades ago. UNLV hasn't been to the NCAA Tournament since 2013. Each year Kevin Kruger fails to lead UNLV back to March Madness, the more the fan base gets rightly upset at the collapse of a once-proud program. Every game UNLV plays is an urgent moment, because UNLV needs to win every game to begin to assemble a resume worthy of NCAA Tournament consideration. The Rebels lost to Memphis earlier this season and have not capitalized on their opportunities. They have to win this game against Mississippi State to even begin to enter the NCAA Tournament conversation. That's not exaggeration. That's reality.

Here are the Mississippi State-UNLV College Basketball Odds, courtesy of FanDuel

College Basketball Odds: Mississippi State-UNLV Odds

Mississippi State: -7.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -345

UNLV: +7.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +270

Over: 145.5 (-110)

Under: 145.5 (-110)

How to Watch Mississippi State vs UNLV

Time: 9:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. PT

TV: CBS Sports Network

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Mississippi State Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Bulldogs are an unbeaten team, but they have been tested in recent close games against Utah and SMU. Prevailing in each of those games should give the Bulldogs the extra edge they need to not only beat UNLV, but control the game down the stretch and cover the spread.

Why UNLV Will Cover The Spread/Win

The Rebels are in a desperate position. They should play with considerable urgency. At worst, they should keep this game very close. The spread might be better positioned at 5.5 or 4.5 points. The line seems generous to UNLV.

Final Mississippi State-UNLV Prediction & Pick

We think MSU is better but that the spread might be slightly bigger than warranted. You should stay away from this game.

Final Mississippi State-UNLV Prediction & Pick: UNLV +7.5