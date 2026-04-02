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The UFC is back at the Apex in Las Vegas as fans will be treated to another Fight Night card, opening in the Lightweight (155) Division. Kai Kamaka of Hawaii will take on the debuting Dakota Hope of 40z. Fight Club in an exciting scrap to welcome the card. Check our UFC odds series for the Kamaka-Hope prediction and pick.

Kai Kamaka (17-7-1) went 1-2-1 during his short UFC stint from 2020-21. He's won nine fights in various organizations like PFL and Bellator in the time since, making his long-awaited return to MMA's biggest stage as the short betting favorite to win. Kamaka stands 5-foot-7 with a 69-inch reach.

Dakto Hope (11-1) makes his UFC debut after winning five-straight fights for various organizations, most notably LFA and Fury FC. Training in Houston, Texas, Hope looks to make a strong first impression as he actualizes his UFC aspirations. He stands 5-foot-6 with a 67-inch reach.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds, courtesy of DraftKings.

UFC Vegas 115 Odds: Kai Kamaka-Dakota Hope Odds

Kai Kamaka: -148

Dakota Hope: +124



Why Kai Kamaka Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Michel Lima – KO (right hook, R3)

Last 5: 3-2

Finishes: 3 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Kai Kamaka saw a rough start to his UFC tenure back in 2020, not able to find his footing against solid opponents like Jonathan Pearce, TJ Brown, and Danny Chavez. Since then, however, he's been able to hone his skills over at Bellator/PFL and the Tuff-N-Uff promotion during the intermittent years. Now, Kamaka returns back still just 31 years old and with a wealth of experience and knowledge since his last experience. Expect a completely new and improved version of Kamaka getting a second chance in the UFC.

Kamaka leads with an aggressive Muay Thai kickboxing style, making good use of his low leg kicks and keeping his knees and teep kicks active. Once he's able to press his opponent against the cage, Kamaka looks to plant his feet and unload boxing combinations with intentions of ending the fight. His hand speed has always been a strong point of his game and he should have the cleaner techniques with his hands opposite a debuting opponent.

Kamaka also trains under head coach Eric Nicksick at Xtreme Couture, so he's constantly training with some of the best in the MMA world while having a world-class coach in his corner each fight. During this bout, expect controlled aggression from Kamaka as he'll be closing the distance cautiously while still hoping to land his right hand for a viral knockout to set the ton for the rest of the card.

Why Dakota Hope Will Win

Last Fight: (W) Mauricio Gomez – TKO (punches, R1)



Last 5: 5-0

Finishes: 5 KO/TKO, 1 SUB

Dakota Hope will make his UFC debut seven years into his pro career with just one loss on his record. Ranked as the No. 58 Featherweight in North America, he too has a great training camp in 40z. Fight Club in Houston, backing other growing fighters like Joshua Van and Michael Aswell Jr. While he's certainly lacking in-fight experience against this type of competition, he should have a great base to work with in a debut where he doesn't have much to lose.

Dakota Hope fights with a ton of attitude and isn't interested on making any friends during his UFC run. He's strictly-business in the way he marches towards and engages with opponents, oftentimes lunging forward with his striking in hopes of earning a knockout. He has incredible athleticism and isn't afraid to shoot for a double or single-leg takedown if he senses his opponent his retreating from him.

During this fight, however, Hope will have to be very defensively-minded as his opponent Kamaka fights with a similar mindset. Both men will be hunting for the knockout on the feet throughout this fight, so it may benefit Hope to display some of his wrestling chops and earn points from there as well. He's been able to end fights with his ground-and-pound in the past, so he'll be a knockout threat from just about anywhere this fight takes place.

Final Kai Kamaka-Dakota Hope Prediction & Pick

This will be an interesting matchup between a veteran in Kai Kamaka with previous UFC experience taking on a fresh prospect in Dakota Hope during his debut. Kamaka has all the experience on his side and comes from the more prestigious fight camp, but Dakota Hope is one of many hungry prospects coming out of Houston that have made a ton of noise in the UFC thus far.

Both fighters will have to display their chins in this fight as they're both expected to wear some significant damage. Dakota Hope is far more reckless with his brawling technique, but it's worked for him thus far and Kamaka has struggled against similar looks in the past.

This fight is about as close to a coin flip as you can get with the similar styles between both sides. In a situation like this, it may be worth it to take the underdog as both fighters have an equal chance of winning this one.

Final Kai Kamaka-Dakota Hope Prediction & Pick: Dakota Hope (+124)