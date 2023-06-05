Missouri baseball made a significant hire in the college baseball landscape, naming Kerrick Jackson their head coach on Sunday. Jackson is the first Black head coach in SEC baseball history. Jackson was an assistant coach for Missouri baseball from 2011-2015.

“It’s a great honor to come back to the University of Missouri and lead the baseball program,” Jackson said in a release from the school. “I have seen this program at its championship best and understand both what it takes to get there and the importance of baseball to the state, region and within the Southeastern Conference. My family and I are looking forward to returning to a University and community which we love. I am grateful to Desireé Reed-Francois and the search committee for trusting me with this tremendous opportunity.”

Jackson was the head coach at Memphis last season, leading the Tigers to their first winning season since 2017.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

His first head coaching job at the Divison I level was at Southern University, where he led the HBCU's baseball program from 2018-2020. Jackson turned around a Southern team that won nine games in his first season to 32 wins and an NCAA tournament appearance in 2019, winning their conference for the first time since 2009.

Between his jobs at Southern and Memphis, Jackson was the President of the MLB Draft League for its first two seasons. He was also a player agent at the Boras Corporation for two years from 2016-2017.

Missouri baseball was 30-24 in 2023. The Tigers have not made the NCAA tournament since joining the SEC in 2013.