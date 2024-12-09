The Missouri basketball team picked up a massive win against Kansas on Sunday night. The Jayhawks came into the game ranked #1 in the country and they were expected to win this one, but the Tigers absolutely dominated for 26 minutes as they led 57-33 with 14 minutes to go. Kansas was able to come back and trim the deficit to three, but Missouri survived for a 76-67 win. Tigers fans stormed the court, and now the school has been fined for it.

“The Southeastern Conference announced today the University of Missouri will be fined for a violation of the league’s access to competition area policy due to fans entering the court following its men’s basketball game against Kansas on December 8,” The SEC said in a statement.

Missouri will be fined $250,000 for the court storming as this was technically a second offense. Tigers fans stormed the field after the Missouri football team beat Kansas State in 2023.

“Missouri will incur a fine of $250,000 for a second offense under the league’s revised access to competition area policy that was adopted at the SEC Spring Meetings in 2023,” The statement continued. “Missouri was cited for its first violation when its fans entered the field following a football game against Kansas State on September 16, 2023.”

Because the Missouri basketball team stormed the court after a win against a non-conference opponent, the funds will go to the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund. Had it been against a conference opponent, things would be different.

“For non-conference contests, fines levied against schools for violation of the access to competition area policy are deposited into the SEC Post-Graduate Scholarship Fund,” The statement said. “For Conference contests, fines are paid to the opposing institution.”

This was a huge win for the Missouri basketball team as it came against their neighbors to the west, and the Jayhawks were ranked #1 in the country. A court storming was inevitable, but it does violate policy.

“The policy states that ‘institutions shall limit access to competition areas to participating student-athletes, coaches, officials, support personnel and properly credentialed or authorized individuals at all times. For the safety of participants and spectators alike, at no time before, during or after a contest may spectators enter the competition area,'” The statement continued.

This is the second offense for Missouri, and the price will go up for a third offense and offenses after that.

“Financial penalties are imposed for violations in all sports sponsored by the Conference,” The statement said. “Institutional penalties range from $100,000 for a first offense, $250,000 for a second offense and $500,000 for a third and subsequent offenses. The policy was originally adopted by a vote of Conference members in 2004 and financial penalties were increased by action taken by the membership in 2015 and again in 2023.”

Missouri basketball fans will gladly watch their school pay a big fine if it means wins against the #1 team in the country. The Tigers are off to a strong start this year as they are now 8-1, and they will look to pick up their ninth win on Saturday when they return home to take on Long Island. The game will get going at 11:00 AM CT from Mizzou Arena in Columbia, and the game will be airing on SEC Network +.