The No. 21 ranked Missouri football team will put their perfect 5-0 record on the line in Week 6 against the No. 23 LSU football team. A matchup of such large proportions deserves some bold Missouri football Week 6 predictions.

The Tigers have already taken down a ranked team at home when they beat Kansas State on a game-winning field goal in. LSU is coming off their second loss of the season after losing a shootout in Oxford against Ole Miss last week. As the Tigers looks to continue their climb up the SEC, these are our Week 6 Missouri football predictions.

*Watch NFL games LIVE with fuboTV (click for free trial)*



2) Luther Burden III will accumulate at least 150 yards receiving

Luther Burden III has been an absolute star for Missouri. The lowest amount of receiving yards he's had in a game this season was 96 back in Week 1 against South Dakota in a game the Tigers took their foot off the breaks. But Burden has been over 100 yards in each of Missouri's other games this season, including a 177 yard performance against the Memphis Tigers in St. Louis a couple of weeks ago.

Missouri Tigers Luther Burden III Week 3 & 4 Highlights – 17 REC 291 Yards & 2 TDs: pic.twitter.com/WyRM8ptpE7 — Desert Dweller Sports Network (@DesertDwellerSN) September 28, 2023

Now he gets an LSU secondary that has not held up in a way college football followers have been accustomed to. It all started back in Week 1 against the Florida State Seminoles. Their quarterback, Jordan Travis, threw the ball 31 times, racked up 342 yards, and threw for four touchdowns in that game. A couple of weeks ago, Arkansas' KJ Jefferson threw for 289 yards and added three touchdowns. And then last week, Ole Miss' Jaxson Dart gashed LSU time and time again, throwing for 389 yards and four touchdowns in Ole Miss' home win over LSU that saw over 100 points get scored.

LSU's secondary hasn't been up to par by any means and Luther Burden has been one of the best receivers in all of college football this season. Add it all up and Burden should have another big game on Saturday.

1) Missouri covers the 6.5-point spread

Missouri could win this game outright and no one would be surprised. As mentioned earlier, they've already taken down a ranked team at home this season. But sometimes, it's better to be correct than bold and that's the goal here. Missouri is a good team. They have a star receiver in Luther Burden and a quarterback capable of feeding him the rock consistently in Brady Cook.

Cook has played very well this season for Missouri. He's completing 74.5% of his passes, has thrown for 11 touchdowns in five games, and has done a great job taking care of the ball. He has thrown zero interceptions on the season so far.

But, LSU has one of the best offenses in college football. Jayden Daniels has been great this season when he isn't signing himself up for monster hits. Malik Nabers has a case as the best wide receiver in the country that isn't named Marvin Harrison Jr. LSU has proven they can score on anybody and keep themselves in a game with offense. LSU could win this game that way, but Missouri will do enough to stay in it and cover the 6.5-point spread Vegas is giving them.