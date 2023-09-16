Missouri football delivered their home crowd in Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium a truly historic afternoon on Saturday. As time expired, kicker Harrison Mevis nailed a 61-yard field goal to lift the Tigers to the 30-27 upset victory over No. 15 Kansas State. The heart-stopping kick was the longest ever by an SEC school, per ESPN Stats & Info.

Utter chaos ensued, as fans poured onto the field to celebrate the program's first victory as an unranked team over a ranked non-conference opponent in 33 years. The only fitting end for this wild back-and-forth battle was an unprecedented conclusion.

MIZZOU UPSETS KANSAS STATE ON A 61-YARD FIELD GOAL 🤯pic.twitter.com/zlRJ9aX25C — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 16, 2023

Mizzou Made (an upset). Missouri defeated a ranked non-conference opponent as an unranked squad for the first time since Sept. 29, 1990 (defeated No. 21 Arizona State). Harrison Mevis's 61-yard game-winning field goal is the longest field goal in SEC history. pic.twitter.com/OcghrdpcaP — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) September 16, 2023

Mevis' triumph is even more epic when considering the fact that he missed a 53-yarder in the first quarter. The senior and 2021 First-Team SEC selection was obviously not rattled by his prior misfire, or the moment. His name will forever be etched in both Missouri and conference history.

While Harrison Mevis is bound to be the big man on campus this week, and rest of the semester, there were plenty of Tigers players who made this stunner possible. Quarterback Brady Cook nearly matched the number of passing yards he threw in the first two weeks combined with his superb effort. He picked apart the Wildcats defense, completing 25-of-36 passes for 356 yards and two touchdowns. The senior signal-caller also added a rushing score to cap off a career day.

With a 3-0 start, Missouri football could be looking at their first winning season since 2018. That big-picture goal must remain at the forefront, but this is a high that the entire community is going to savor. The party will roll into next week, as the Tigers hope to continue this exhilarating home stand versus the incoming Memphis.