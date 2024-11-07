The Missouri Tigers are set to face the Oklahoma Sooners this Saturday and it looks like injuries will have an impact on the game between two football teams looking to get back on track. However, there is some optimism that the Tigers could get back two key contributors.

“Missouri QB Brady Cook is considered questionable for the Oklahoma game on Saturday night. He's dealing with multiple injuries. WR Mookie Cooper is doubtful and RB Nate Noel is questionable,” said ESPN's Pete Thamel in a report Wednesday night on X, formerly Twitter.

In terms of Cook, he's the most important factor here. Entering the season as the team's starting quarterback, he suffered a hand injury in the team's shutout loss to Alabama that has since put his status in question. If he is to return, the Missouri offense should get a massive boost and prevent a major loss.

For Noel, he's been one of the best running backs in the SEC this season, averaging 5.9 yards per carry. However, he suffered an injury against Auburn that has resulted in him missing multiple games, with his status in doubt for another. Wide receiver Mookie Cooper, on the other hand, has been a small contributor and shouldn't be a major loss.

Missouri football looking to rebound vs. Oklahoma

Missouri came into the 2024 season inside the top 15 of the AP Poll, they've hit a rough streak recently. In their last four games, they've gone 2-2, suffering blowout losses to both Texas A&M and Alabama. Their wins, on the other hand, have come against struggling Auburn and non-power five UMass. At 6-2, the Tigers did still earn a No. 24 ranking in the first edition of the College Football Playoff.

Now, they're set to face the Sooners, who haven't just struggled recently, but for most of the season. At 5-4, the Sooners are unranked and just 1-4 in conference play. Oklahoma's offense has been the biggest culprit for their struggles, as they rank 112th in the nation in total offense, averaging just 334.6 yards per game. Additionally, the team has struggled with injuries, seeing their top five receivers all go down throughout the season.