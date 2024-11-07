ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

This isn't a headline-generating game in Week 11, but it sure is interesting for so many different reasons.

Oklahoma and Missouri were neighbors and competitors in the old Big Eight Conference for many decades. OU and Mizzou regularly locked horns on fall Saturdays. Then they moved to the Big 12 and once again shared a conference, although they were moved into different divisions (Missouri in the Big 12 North, Oklahoma in the Big 12 South) and didn't play quite as much as they did in the Big Eight. Notably, however, Oklahoma and Missouri met in a few Big 12 Championship Games. The most memorable and significant meeting was in the 2007 Big 12 Championship Game. Missouri was one win away from playing in the BCS National Championship Game against Ohio State in New Orleans. However, Oklahoma knocked off the Tigers and reminded Mizzou who was boss in the Big 12. Oklahoma and Missouri have a rivalry which goes back many decades. When Missouri left for the SEC over a decade ago, this series was brought to a halt. Now that Oklahoma is back in the SEC, this Heartland clash will be reborn.

Neither team has had a good season. Oklahoma has failed to remain relevant in college football after going 10-2 in the 2023 regular season. The offense has been a mess for the Sooners and head coach Brent Venables, who fired offensive coordinator Seth Littrell earlier in the season and needs an elite play caller to get his program back on track. Missouri entered 2024 with College Football Playoff expectations and a top-10 ranking, but the offense just hasn't taken flight for coach Eli Drinkwitz. Winning this game won't compensate for all of the heartache this season has caused, but it will still feel good to win in the resumption of a long-running head-to-head series.

Why Oklahoma Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Sooners have shown a measure of progress. Young quarterback Jackson Arnold does not look like a complete and finished product, but after some profound struggles earlier in the season, Arnold has looked modestly better in more recent weeks. There are signs of real improvement, suggesting that a breakout game isn't that far away. Even if Arnold doesn't have that breakout game here against Missouri, his growth and evolution point to a better performance versus Missouri. Given that Mizzou has been so clunky on offense this year, Oklahoma's quality defense should be able to keep the Tigers under wraps and enable the Sooners to cover the spread, which isn't very large. OU by a field goal? Sure. That sounds entirely realistic.

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Oklahoma offense has been a disaster. While Missouri has itself struggled on offense, the Tigers have played solid defense this season. They have been able to stay in games precisely because their defense is able to hold the fort long enough for the offense to make a move. Missouri doesn't have to score a ton of points to win this game. Scoring 20 points might be enough against Oklahoma, which has had to start from square one with an interim play caller. Usually, we don't see coaches fire coordinators midway through a season. That gives you a hint of how bad it got for the Sooners. They're adrift, and are not ready to win this game.

Final Oklahoma-Missouri Prediction & Pick

These are two unreliable teams with so many question marks on offense. Stay away from this one.

Final Oklahoma-Missouri Prediction & Pick: Missouri moneyline