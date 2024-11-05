Oklahoma football head coach Brent Venables provided an injury update on a pair of Sooners players on Monday ahead of the team's upcoming matchup against the Missouri Tigers. And it is an optimistic one for those rooting for the Sooners, via George Stoia III of On3 Sports.

“When asked about the chance of Deion Burks and Jalil Farooq returning this week against Missouri, Brent Venables said on his coaches show, ‘There's definitely a chance,” Stoia wrote.

Having two receivers injured never bodes well for the pass game, but it seems that will not be an issue if Venables' foresight ends up fully coming to pass on game day. Farooq's return has been seen as a little bit overdue at this point since he was initially expected to miss between six and eight weeks of action after he underwent foot surgery. Instead, he has now missed nine weeks, outside of the maximum of that projected time frame.

Burks suffered a soft tissue injury against Tennessee and has been sidelined ever since for a total of five games. It seems there was a high probability that Burks could have taken the field against South Carolina considering that he was said to be a game time decision at that point. But it is not always in the best interest of the team too put a player in action who is not fully 100 percent ready unless the situation absolutely warrants it.

This is something Venables has taken note of here, playing it smart. Burks has played in four games this season, totaling 26 receptions for 201 yards with three touchdowns. Farooq has been able to play in just one game, with a single catch for 47 yards in the 51-3 win over Temple.

Missouri and Oklahoma football are set to kick off at 7:45 p.m. ET on the Tigers' turf on Saturday, Nov. 9.