As Missouri football approaches one of its biggest battles of the season against Alabama in Week 9, Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz offers the solution to defeating the No. 15 Crimson Tide, per Dan Morrison of On3 Sports. And evidently, Drinkwitz is attempting to copycat the head coach of the No. 1 Oregon Ducks in Dan Lanning.

“We’re gonna try Dan Lanning’s approach and play 12. Just see. Add an extra rusher. See if anybody notices,” Drinkwitz said.

This seems like the right move. It's worked out handsomely for Oregon. For better context, Lanning and Oregon's Week 8 victory over Ohio State was well-earned, but there was also a blemish from the end of the game that Lanning had to address almost immediately. He purposely made an illegal substitution with 10 seconds left in the game, leaving Ohio State with one final play. While the NCAA has worked to alleviate this loophole, it has also been a topic of discussion across the nation.

Missouri football must prove itself in statement spot against Alabama

There's no question about it. Missouri football has been underwhelming this season, after the Tigers entered the season with College Football Playoff aspirations. With key injuries looming for the Tigers, and inconsistency on offense, Drinkwitz spoke on what his team plans to do against Alabama.

“We’re going to go play football,” Drinkwitz said. “There’s no magic to it. It’s not like we’re gonna come up with new schemes. We’re gonna do what we do and they’re gonna do what they do and we’re gonna have a great practice today.”