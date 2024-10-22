ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The No 21. Missouri Tigers (6-1, 2-1 SEC) head to Tuscaloosa to take on the No. 15 Alabama Crimson Tide (5-2, 2-2 SEC). It is time to continue our college football odds series with a Missouri-Alabama prediction and pick. We will also let you know how to watch the game.

Here are the Missouri-Alabama College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

College Football Odds: Missouri-Alabama Odds

Missouri: +13.5 (-105)

Moneyline: +400

Alabama: -13.5 (-115)

Moneyline: -550

Over: 54.5 (-110)

Under: 54.5 (-110)

How to Watch Missouri v Alabama

Time: 3:30 PM ET/12:30 PM PT

TV: ABC

Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial)

Why Missouri Could Cover The Spread/Win

It is not easy to win at Alabama, so Missouri needs to be at their best. Luckily, Missouri has one of the best receivers in the nation. Luther Burden III leads the team with 37 receptions, and four touchdowns. Burden is a deep threat, but he is not alone on the team. Theo Wease Jr has 35 receptions, and leads the team with 463 yards. With these two, Missouri can be a very dangerous offense.

Alabama has allowed the third-most rushing yards per game in the SEC. Nate Noel and Marcus Carroll are two good rushers for Missouri. They have combined to rush for 824 total yards, eight touchdowns, and 5.5 yards per rush. They should be able to get north and south on the Alabama defense and find the endzone once or twice. If Missouri can get their rushing attack going, they will have a good chance to cover the spread.

Alabama is not playing their best football. They lost to Vanderbilt, and Tennessee. Now, both these games were on the road, which gives them some slack in that aspect. However, Alabama does make mistakes. The Crimson Tide lead the SEC in penalties with 62. They get themselves into trouble, and have taken away some big plays because of it. They also have a tendency to struggle on third down. If Alabama continues to commit penalties, and not convert third downs, Missouri has a chance to upset them.

Why Alabama Could Cover The Spread/Win

As mentioned, Alabama has lost both their games on the road, so they get some slack. Both games ended up to be close, as well. However, Missouri just played an away game at Texas A&M, and they lost by 31 points. Road games are not easy, and they get even harder in Tuscaloosa. If Alabama just plays their game at home, the Crimson Tide will win the game.

Alabama averages 38.1 points per game, which is fourth-most in the SEC. They have a pretty balanced attack, as well. Jalen Milroe has 24 total touchdowns this season, so he does it all. Along with that, Alabama has an electric freshman wide receiver in Ryan Williams. Williams has seven touchdowns, and almost 700 yards. With Milroe and Williams, Alabama has the ability to really put up some points.

Alabama can play bend-don't-break defense. Allowing Missouri to enter their side of the field is not a huge deal. This is because Missouri does not kick the ball well. Their kicker has made just 68.2 percent of his field goals, and missed seven total on the season. If Missouri struggles to kick again, Alabama will win.

Final Missouri-Alabama Prediction & Pick

The spread being two touchdowns seems large for these two teams. Alabama is not playing great, and Missouri can hang with anybody. However, it is a home game for Alabama, which changes things. I am going to take Alabama to cover the spread.

Final Missouri-Alabama Prediction & Pick: Alabama -13.5 (-115)