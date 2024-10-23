The SEC gets more and more confusing and complicated each week. In Week 8, Tennessee defeated Alabama and Georgia defeated Texas in a pair of thrilling games. In Week 9, there are more noteworthy SEC matchups, including LSU-Texas A&M, Vanderbilt-Texas, Ole Miss-Oklahoma, and Missouri-Alabama. However, the Missouri football team is set to face the Crimson Tide without a key player in running back Nate Noel.

The Tigers leading rusher will not play due to an injury, per Pete Thamel of ESPN.

‘Sources: Missouri leading rusher Nate Noel (foot) will miss game at No. 15 Alabama on Saturday. He’s No. 21 Missouri’s most productive tailback with 503 yards and an average of 5.9 yards per carry.'

The Missouri football team has just one loss all year, which came in Week 6 on the road against Texas A&M. However, the absence of Noel will be a tough blow for the Tigers ahead of a huge clash against Alabama.

Noel leads the Tigers with 503 yards and a pair of touchdowns while averaging just over 83 yards per game. Even more impressive is the fact that Noel has 5.9 yards per carry and just 85 attempts in six games. Noel has crossed the 100-yard threshold twice this season, including a season-high 199 in the win over Vanderbilt.

Next in line at the running back position is Marcus Carroll, the former Georgia State transfer who has 321 yards that season with six touchdowns.

Nonetheless, it's a tough loss for the Missouri team entering a massive Week 9 clash, but the hope is Noel can return on the other side of the Week 10 bye. The last four games of the season re against Oklahoma, South Carolina, Mississippi State, and Arkansas, all of which are currently unranked going into the weekend.

If Missouri wants to continue to be in the College Football Playoff conversation, they will need to find a way to defeat Alabama without the top rushing.