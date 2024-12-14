Missouri football is looking vastly different behind center already. Starter Brady Cook is a senior, but a prized newcomer is on the move.

True freshman Aidan Glover is entering the transfer portal, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.com Friday. His departure leaves two gaping holes already in the Mizzou QB room and for head coach Eliah Drinkwitz.

Glover arrived as a three-star find out of Collierville High in Tennessee. He was a three-star prospect on all four major national recruiting outlets. Drinkwitz managed to sign the state's No. 17 ranked overall prospect by 247Sports.

Glover became highly recruited, even as a QB shy of a four-star rating. He reeled in a reported 29 scholarship offers out of high school. Power conference programs like Northwestern, Boston College, Indiana, Georgia Tech, plus Big 12 newcomer Houston all made a run at Glover. However, Drinkwitz and company managed to win him over and signed him through the 2024 class. He was Mizzou's lone QB signing.

The QB even showed up as a Jan. 2024 enrollee. That early move allowed him to participate in Missouri's spring football practices. However, he never got the chance to see the field.

The 6-foot-3, 210-pound QB will have four years of remaining eligibility at his next college stop. He's not the only freshman to leave the Tigers via the portal.

Prized four-star recruit Jaylen Brown dipped to the portal on Wednesday. Brown leaves after playing in 37 total snaps.

But Williams Nwaneri represents the largest loss for the Tigers. The edge rusher joined Mizzou in the '24 class with Glover, but as a major five-star addition. Furthermore, the 6-foot-7 Nwaneri arrived on campus as the state's No. 1 ranked prospect by 247Sports. Nwaneri has since committed to Nebraska, which arrived Friday.

Missouri, meanwhile, looks thin behind center ahead of 2025. Sophomore Brett Brown and redshirt sophomore Sam Horn are currently the remaining QBs from the 2024 roster. The Tigers do have four-star Matt Zollers coming via the 2025 recruiting class.