The Nebraska football program is looking to make moves in the college football transfer portal. However, Nebraska is losing some players to the transfer portal as well. On Thursday, the transfer portal was Nebraska's friend, though, as the team received a commitment from Williams Nwaneri, per Hayes Fawcett of On3.

“BREAKING: Missouri True Freshman Transfer EDGE Williams Nwaneri has Committed to Nebraska, he tells @on3sports,” Fawcett wrote on X, formerly Twitter. “The 6’6 265 EDGE will have all 4 years of eligibility remaining. Was ranked as a Five-Star Plus+ Recruit in ‘24 (No. 1 EDGE).”

Nwaneri, a defensive end, was a five-star recruit. He spent the 2024 season with Missouri, but he is ready for a change with his new program. Nwaneri's playing time was limited in 2024, and he ultimately recorded a total of two tackles. He added one sack during the '24 campaign.

Nebraska football, Matt Rhule looking to take a step in the right direction

Nebraska went just 6-6 during the 2024 season. Head coach Matt Rhule is hoping his team will take a step in the right direction soon. Rhule wants to help turn Nebraska into a legitimate College Football Playoff contender. Of course, turning to recruiting is important, but Nebraska can also benefit from adding potential stars such as Nwaneri in the transfer portal.

Rumors of quarterback Dylan Raiola transferring have swirled as well. Raiola has shut down the transfer portal rumors, however.

Nebraska is hoping to build around the quarterback. Their 6-6 record in 2024 was far from ideal, but the team is beginning to play at a more consistent level. Will Nebraska instantly become a true playoff contender next year? It seems unlikely, but anything is possible in the world of college football.

Nevertheless, Matt Rhule is clearly doing everything he can to help Nebraska football make a serious and competitive run sooner rather than later.