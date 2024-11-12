In baseball, everyone loves the long ball and high-scoring affairs, but elite pitching can single-handedly win games for teams. The very best pitcher in each league (American and National League) wins the Cy Young award every season. It is the most prestigious accomplishment a pitcher can earn.
Finalists for the 2024 Cy Young winners have just been announced, as Chris Sale, Paul Skenes, and Zack Wheeler are in the running in the National League, while Emmanuel Clase, Seth Lugo, and Tarik Skubal are the American League finalists. Winners for the 2024 season will be announced on Nov. 20, but in this article, we are going to look at who has won the award every year in the past.
Cy Young winners (MLB combined: 1956-1966)
1956: Don Newcombe, Brooklyn Dodgers
1957: Warren Spahn, Milwaukee Brewers
1958: Bob Turley, New York Yankees
1959: Early Wynn, Chicago White Sox
1960: Vern Law, Pittsburgh Pirates
1961: Whitney Ford, New York Yankees
1962: Don Drysdale, Los Angeles Dodgers
1963: Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers
1964: Dean Chance, Los Angeles Angels
1965: Sandy Koufax (2), Los Angeles Dodgers
1966: Sandy Koufax (3), Los Angeles Dodgers
Cy Young winners (American League: 1967-present)
1967: Jim Lonborg, Boston Red Sox
1968: Denny McLain, Detroit Tigers
1969: Mike Cuellar, Baltimore Orioles/Denny McLain (2), Detroit Tigers
1970: Jim Perry, Minnesota Twins
1971: Vida Blue, Oakland Athletics
1972: Gaylord Perry, Cleveland Indians
1973: Jim Palmer, Baltimore Orioles
1974: Catfish Hunter, Oakland Athletics
1975: Jim Palmer (2), Baltimore Orioles
1976: Jim Palmer (3), Baltimore Orioles
1977: Sparky Lyle, New York Yankees
1978: Ron Guidry, New York Yankees
1979: Mike Flanagan, Baltimore Orioles
1980: Steve Stone, Baltimore Orioles
1981: Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee Brewers
1982: Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee Brewers
1983: LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago White Sox
1984: Willie Hernandez, Detroit Tigers
1985: Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City Royals
1986: Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox
1987: Roger Clemens (2), Boston Red Sox
1988: Frank Viola, Minnesota Twins
1989: Bret Saberhagen (2), Kansas City Royals
1990: Bob Welch, Oakland Athletics
1991: Roger Clemens (3), Boston Red Sox
1992: Dennis Eckersley, Oakland Athletics
1993: Jack McDowell, Chicago White Sox
1994: David Cone, Kansas City Royals
1995: Randy Johnson, Seattle Mariners
1996: Pat Hentgen, Toronto Blue Jays
1997: Roger Clemens (4), Toronto Blue Jays
1998: Roger Clemens (5), Toronto Blue Jays
1999: Pedro Martinez (2), Boston Red Sox
2000: Pedro Martinez (3), Boston Red Sox
2001: Roger Clemens (6), New York Yankees
2002: Barry Zito, Oakland Athletics
2003: Roy Halladay, Toronto Blue Jays
2004: Johan Santana, Minnesota Twins
2005: Bartolo Colon, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
2006: Johan Santana (2), Minnesota Twins
2007: CC Sabathia, Cleveland Indians
2008: Cliff Lee, Cleveland Indians
2009: Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals
2010: Felix Hernandez, Seattle Mariners
2011: Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers
2012: David Price, Tampa Bay Rays
2013: Max Scherzer, Detroit Tigers
2014: Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians
2015: Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros
2016: Rick Porcello, Boston Red Sox
2017: Corey Kluber (2), Cleveland Indians
2018: Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays
2019: Justin Verlander (2), Houston Astros
2020: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians
2021: Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays
2022: Justin Verlander (3), Houston Astros
2023: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees
Cy Young winners (National League: 1967-present)
1967: Matt McCormick, San Francisco Giants
1968: Bob Gibson, St. Louis Cardinals
1969: Tom Seaver, New York Mets
1970: Bob Gibson (2), St. Louis Cardinals
1971: Ferguson Jenkins, Chicago Cubs
1972: Steve Carlton, Philadelphia Phillies
1973: Tom Seaver (2), New York Mets
1974: Mike Marshall, Los Angeles Dodgers
1975: Tom Seaver (3), New York Mets
1976: Randy Jones, San Diego Padres
1977: Steve Carlton (2), Philadelphia Phillies
1978: Gaylord Perry (2), San Diego Padres
1979: Bruce Sutter, Chicago Cubs
1980: Steve Carlton (3), Philadelphia Phillies
1981: Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles Dodgers
1982: Steve Carlton (4), Philadelphia Phillies
1983: John Denny, Philadelphia Phillies
1984: Rick Sutcliffe, Chicago Cubs
1985: Dwight Gooden, New York Mets
1986: Mike Scott, Houston Astros
1987: Steve Bedrosian, Philadelphia Phillies
1988: Orel Hershiser, Los Angeles Dodgers
1989: Mark Davis, San Diego Padres
1990: Doug Drabek, Pittsburgh Pirates
1991: Tom Glavine, Atlanta Braves
1992: Greg Maddux, Chicago Cubs
1993: Greg Maddux (2), Atlanta Braves
1994: Greg Maddux (3), Atlanta Braves
1995: Greg Maddux (4), Atlanta Braves
1996: John Smoltz, Atlanta Braves
1997: Pedro Martinez, Montreal Expos
1998: Tom Glavine, Atlanta Braves
1999: Randy Johnson (2), Arizona Diamondbacks
2000: Randy Johnson (3), Arizona Diamondbacks
2001: Randy Johnson (4), Arizona Diamondbacks
2002: Randy Johnson (5), Arizona Diamondbacks
2003: Eric Gagne, Los Angeles Dodgers
2004: Roger Clemens (7), Houston Astros
2005: Chris Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals
2006: Brandon Webb, Arizona Diamondbacks
2007: Jake Peavy, San Diego Padres
2008: Tim Lincecum, San Francisco Giants
2009: Tim Lincecum (2), San Francisco Giants
2010: Roy Halladay (2), Philadelphia Phillies
2011: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
2012: R.A. Dickey, New York Mets
2013: Clayton Kershaw (2), Los Angeles Dodgers
2014: Clayton Kershaw (3), Los Angeles Dodgers
2015: Jake Arrieta, Chicago Cubs
2016: Max Scherzer (2), Washington Nationals
2017: Max Scherzer (3), Washington Nationals
2018: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
2019: Jacob deGrom (2), New York Mets
2020: Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds
2021: Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers
2022: Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins
2023: Blake Snell, San Diego Padres
Multi-time winners
Two-time winners: Denny McLain, Bob Gibson, Gaylord Perry, Bret Saberhagen, Tom Glavine, Johan Santana, Tim Lincecum, Roy Halladay, Corey Kluber, Jacob deGrom, Blake Snell
Three-time winners: Sandy Koufax, Tom Seaver, Jim Palmer, Pedro Martinez, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander
Four-time winners: Steve Carlton, Greg Maddux
Five-time winners: Randy Johnson
Seven-time winners: Roger Clemens
Cy Young history
Cy Young, who pitched for five different teams from 1890 to 1911, is one of the greatest pitchers of all time. During his era and the decades to follow, though, there wasn't an award to denote who the best pitcher(s) in baseball were. When the MLB legend died in 1955, baseball decided to change that.
Ford C. Frick, the Baseball Commissioner at the time, created the Cy Young award to honor the player's life/career and to establish a system that would show who was the best pitcher from season to season. The first 11 years of the award saw only one Cy Young winner chosen for the entirety of MLB, and then starting in 1967, a winner from both the American League and the National League were given the Cy Young award.
Don Newcombe was the inaugural winner of the award, and before 1959, pitchers weren't allowed to win the Cy Young twice. That rule quickly changed, as did the voting system to choose the winner, as MLB baseball wanted to avoid ties for the award like there was in 1969 when both Mike Cuellar and Denny McLain were named American League Cy Young winners.
The Cy Young has predominantly gone to starting pitchers, although nine relievers have been named the best pitcher in baseball. The first ever was Mike Marshall in 1974, and Dennis Eckersley (1992) was the first closer to win the award.
Sandy Koufax was not only the first unanimous Cy Young winner, but he was also the first multi-time winner of the award. The oldest Cy Young winner ever was Roger Clemens, who won the award at 42 years old. Clemens also won the award as a 23-year-old, meaning there were 19 years between the first and the last time Clemens won the Cy Young, which he did a league-leading seven times. No one else even has more than five Cy Youngs to their name. Clemens' legacy, unfortunately, was tarnished by steroid usage.
The youngest-ever Cy Young winner was Dwight Gooden, who won the award as a 20-year-old in 1985. Gooden was actually in his second season in 1985, which makes Fernando Valenzuela the only Rookie of the Year/Cy Young winner from his 1981 season.
Other interesting/unique/impressive Cy Young winners were Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson, who both won the award in four straight seasons. Also, R.A. Dickey being a knuckleball pitcher is noteworthy. Rick Sutcliffe won his 1984 Cy Young after being traded mid-season. There have also been eight incidents when a specific team had the Cy Young winner on their roster in back-to-back seasons, but it wasn't the same pitcher who won the award in consecutive seasons.
The most recent winners of the award were Blake Snell and Gerrit Cole in 2023, although that will change on Nov. 20, 2024.