In baseball, everyone loves the long ball and high-scoring affairs, but elite pitching can single-handedly win games for teams. The very best pitcher in each league (American and National League) wins the Cy Young award every season. It is the most prestigious accomplishment a pitcher can earn.

Finalists for the 2024 Cy Young winners have just been announced, as Chris Sale, Paul Skenes, and Zack Wheeler are in the running in the National League, while Emmanuel Clase, Seth Lugo, and Tarik Skubal are the American League finalists. Winners for the 2024 season will be announced on Nov. 20, but in this article, we are going to look at who has won the award every year in the past.

Cy Young winners (MLB combined: 1956-1966)

1956: Don Newcombe, Brooklyn Dodgers

1957: Warren Spahn, Milwaukee Brewers

1958: Bob Turley, New York Yankees

1959: Early Wynn, Chicago White Sox

1960: Vern Law, Pittsburgh Pirates

1961: Whitney Ford, New York Yankees

1962: Don Drysdale, Los Angeles Dodgers

1963: Sandy Koufax, Los Angeles Dodgers

1964: Dean Chance, Los Angeles Angels

1965: Sandy Koufax (2), Los Angeles Dodgers

1966: Sandy Koufax (3), Los Angeles Dodgers

Cy Young winners (American League: 1967-present)

1967: Jim Lonborg, Boston Red Sox

1968: Denny McLain, Detroit Tigers

1969: Mike Cuellar, Baltimore Orioles/Denny McLain (2), Detroit Tigers

1970: Jim Perry, Minnesota Twins

1971: Vida Blue, Oakland Athletics

1972: Gaylord Perry, Cleveland Indians

1973: Jim Palmer, Baltimore Orioles

1974: Catfish Hunter, Oakland Athletics

1975: Jim Palmer (2), Baltimore Orioles

1976: Jim Palmer (3), Baltimore Orioles

1977: Sparky Lyle, New York Yankees

1978: Ron Guidry, New York Yankees

1979: Mike Flanagan, Baltimore Orioles

1980: Steve Stone, Baltimore Orioles

1981: Rollie Fingers, Milwaukee Brewers

1982: Pete Vuckovich, Milwaukee Brewers

1983: LaMarr Hoyt, Chicago White Sox

1984: Willie Hernandez, Detroit Tigers

1985: Bret Saberhagen, Kansas City Royals

1986: Roger Clemens, Boston Red Sox

1987: Roger Clemens (2), Boston Red Sox

1988: Frank Viola, Minnesota Twins

1989: Bret Saberhagen (2), Kansas City Royals

1990: Bob Welch, Oakland Athletics

1991: Roger Clemens (3), Boston Red Sox

1992: Dennis Eckersley, Oakland Athletics

1993: Jack McDowell, Chicago White Sox

1994: David Cone, Kansas City Royals

1995: Randy Johnson, Seattle Mariners

1996: Pat Hentgen, Toronto Blue Jays

1997: Roger Clemens (4), Toronto Blue Jays

1998: Roger Clemens (5), Toronto Blue Jays

1999: Pedro Martinez (2), Boston Red Sox

2000: Pedro Martinez (3), Boston Red Sox

2001: Roger Clemens (6), New York Yankees

2002: Barry Zito, Oakland Athletics

2003: Roy Halladay, Toronto Blue Jays

2004: Johan Santana, Minnesota Twins

2005: Bartolo Colon, Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

2006: Johan Santana (2), Minnesota Twins

2007: CC Sabathia, Cleveland Indians

2008: Cliff Lee, Cleveland Indians

2009: Zack Greinke, Kansas City Royals

2010: Felix Hernandez, Seattle Mariners

2011: Justin Verlander, Detroit Tigers

2012: David Price, Tampa Bay Rays

2013: Max Scherzer, Detroit Tigers

2014: Corey Kluber, Cleveland Indians

2015: Dallas Keuchel, Houston Astros

2016: Rick Porcello, Boston Red Sox

2017: Corey Kluber (2), Cleveland Indians

2018: Blake Snell, Tampa Bay Rays

2019: Justin Verlander (2), Houston Astros

2020: Shane Bieber, Cleveland Indians

2021: Robbie Ray, Toronto Blue Jays

2022: Justin Verlander (3), Houston Astros

2023: Gerrit Cole, New York Yankees

Cy Young winners (National League: 1967-present)

1967: Matt McCormick, San Francisco Giants

1968: Bob Gibson, St. Louis Cardinals

1969: Tom Seaver, New York Mets

1970: Bob Gibson (2), St. Louis Cardinals

1971: Ferguson Jenkins, Chicago Cubs

1972: Steve Carlton, Philadelphia Phillies

1973: Tom Seaver (2), New York Mets

1974: Mike Marshall, Los Angeles Dodgers

1975: Tom Seaver (3), New York Mets

1976: Randy Jones, San Diego Padres

1977: Steve Carlton (2), Philadelphia Phillies

1978: Gaylord Perry (2), San Diego Padres

1979: Bruce Sutter, Chicago Cubs

1980: Steve Carlton (3), Philadelphia Phillies

1981: Fernando Valenzuela, Los Angeles Dodgers

1982: Steve Carlton (4), Philadelphia Phillies

1983: John Denny, Philadelphia Phillies

1984: Rick Sutcliffe, Chicago Cubs

1985: Dwight Gooden, New York Mets

1986: Mike Scott, Houston Astros

1987: Steve Bedrosian, Philadelphia Phillies

1988: Orel Hershiser, Los Angeles Dodgers

1989: Mark Davis, San Diego Padres

1990: Doug Drabek, Pittsburgh Pirates

1991: Tom Glavine, Atlanta Braves

1992: Greg Maddux, Chicago Cubs

1993: Greg Maddux (2), Atlanta Braves

1994: Greg Maddux (3), Atlanta Braves

1995: Greg Maddux (4), Atlanta Braves

1996: John Smoltz, Atlanta Braves

1997: Pedro Martinez, Montreal Expos

1998: Tom Glavine, Atlanta Braves

1999: Randy Johnson (2), Arizona Diamondbacks

2000: Randy Johnson (3), Arizona Diamondbacks

2001: Randy Johnson (4), Arizona Diamondbacks

2002: Randy Johnson (5), Arizona Diamondbacks

2003: Eric Gagne, Los Angeles Dodgers

2004: Roger Clemens (7), Houston Astros

2005: Chris Carpenter, St. Louis Cardinals

2006: Brandon Webb, Arizona Diamondbacks

2007: Jake Peavy, San Diego Padres

2008: Tim Lincecum, San Francisco Giants

2009: Tim Lincecum (2), San Francisco Giants

2010: Roy Halladay (2), Philadelphia Phillies

2011: Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers

2012: R.A. Dickey, New York Mets

2013: Clayton Kershaw (2), Los Angeles Dodgers

2014: Clayton Kershaw (3), Los Angeles Dodgers

2015: Jake Arrieta, Chicago Cubs

2016: Max Scherzer (2), Washington Nationals

2017: Max Scherzer (3), Washington Nationals

2018: Jacob deGrom, New York Mets

2019: Jacob deGrom (2), New York Mets

2020: Trevor Bauer, Cincinnati Reds

2021: Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee Brewers

2022: Sandy Alcantara, Miami Marlins

2023: Blake Snell, San Diego Padres

Multi-time winners

Two-time winners: Denny McLain, Bob Gibson, Gaylord Perry, Bret Saberhagen, Tom Glavine, Johan Santana, Tim Lincecum, Roy Halladay, Corey Kluber, Jacob deGrom, Blake Snell

Three-time winners: Sandy Koufax, Tom Seaver, Jim Palmer, Pedro Martinez, Clayton Kershaw, Max Scherzer, Justin Verlander

Four-time winners: Steve Carlton, Greg Maddux

Five-time winners: Randy Johnson

Seven-time winners: Roger Clemens

Cy Young history

Cy Young, who pitched for five different teams from 1890 to 1911, is one of the greatest pitchers of all time. During his era and the decades to follow, though, there wasn't an award to denote who the best pitcher(s) in baseball were. When the MLB legend died in 1955, baseball decided to change that.

Ford C. Frick, the Baseball Commissioner at the time, created the Cy Young award to honor the player's life/career and to establish a system that would show who was the best pitcher from season to season. The first 11 years of the award saw only one Cy Young winner chosen for the entirety of MLB, and then starting in 1967, a winner from both the American League and the National League were given the Cy Young award.

Don Newcombe was the inaugural winner of the award, and before 1959, pitchers weren't allowed to win the Cy Young twice. That rule quickly changed, as did the voting system to choose the winner, as MLB baseball wanted to avoid ties for the award like there was in 1969 when both Mike Cuellar and Denny McLain were named American League Cy Young winners.

The Cy Young has predominantly gone to starting pitchers, although nine relievers have been named the best pitcher in baseball. The first ever was Mike Marshall in 1974, and Dennis Eckersley (1992) was the first closer to win the award.

Sandy Koufax was not only the first unanimous Cy Young winner, but he was also the first multi-time winner of the award. The oldest Cy Young winner ever was Roger Clemens, who won the award at 42 years old. Clemens also won the award as a 23-year-old, meaning there were 19 years between the first and the last time Clemens won the Cy Young, which he did a league-leading seven times. No one else even has more than five Cy Youngs to their name. Clemens' legacy, unfortunately, was tarnished by steroid usage.

The youngest-ever Cy Young winner was Dwight Gooden, who won the award as a 20-year-old in 1985. Gooden was actually in his second season in 1985, which makes Fernando Valenzuela the only Rookie of the Year/Cy Young winner from his 1981 season.

Other interesting/unique/impressive Cy Young winners were Greg Maddux and Randy Johnson, who both won the award in four straight seasons. Also, R.A. Dickey being a knuckleball pitcher is noteworthy. Rick Sutcliffe won his 1984 Cy Young after being traded mid-season. There have also been eight incidents when a specific team had the Cy Young winner on their roster in back-to-back seasons, but it wasn't the same pitcher who won the award in consecutive seasons.

The most recent winners of the award were Blake Snell and Gerrit Cole in 2023, although that will change on Nov. 20, 2024.