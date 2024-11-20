The Atlanta Braves did not have the postseason success they hoped for in 2024. Yet, the club still received some of the best MLB production from one of their veteran players. Left-handed pitcher Chris Sale had a resurgent 2024 campaign, and as a result, he has won the National League Cy Young Award, per Jeff Passan of ESPN.

Sale received 26 of 30 first-place votes for the prestigious award after finishing second, third, fourth, fifth (twice), and sixth (twice) for the in past voting, Passan added. Philadelphia Phillies star Zach Wheeler finished second in 2024 voting, and Pittsburgh Pirates rookie Paul Skenes finished third.

In 29 regular season starts, Chris Sale achieved an 18-3 record and held a 2.38 ERA, both of which ranked first in the league, per ESPN. In addition, he threw 225 strikeouts (ranked second), and achieved 1.01 WHIP (sixth).

Sale's 2024 run was highly impressive compared to his 2023 season with the Boston Braves. In 20 starts, the left-hander went 6-5 with a 4.30 ERA, 125 strikeouts, and 1.13 WHIP. Joining the Braves had to be an adjustment for Sale, considering he spent his previous six seasons with Boston. However, he answered the call and has gained an honorable recognition for his debut Atlanta season.

Sale developed a back injury down the stretch of the Braves' season that caused concern among fans. However, manager Brian Snitker revealed a positive update on the star's status in early October.

Snitker said Sale “felt a lot better” on the morning of Atlanta's first Wild Card matchup against the San Diego Padres. GM Alex Anthopoulos further revealed Sale would have been ready for the National League Division Series, had the Braves advanced. Unfortunately, the Padres swept Atlanta in the Wild Card, ending their postseason run early.

Chris Sale's NL Cy Young Award is great news for both him and the Braves alike. As long as he stays healthy, Sale should do more great things for the club in 2025.