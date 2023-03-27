Spencer is a part-time NBA writer at ClutchPoints. In his free time, he either goes fishing or watches basketball. He is also a life-long fan of LeBron James.

Like any other professional athlete, MLB players face a grueling schedule during the season. But in the offseason and during retirement, players have some free time to kill. While some baseball players stay in the realm of the sport by coaching or taking front office positions, others try their hand in acting. For this piece, let’s take a look at 10 MLB players who also became actors.

Bob Uecker

Bob Uecker won a World Series championship with the St. Louis Cardinals. His other stopovers in MLB include the Braves and the Philadelphia Phillies. After his playing career, Uecker engaged in several careers including becoming a wrestling announcer in WWE.

Aside from becoming a wrestling announcer, Uecker also took up acting. He appeared in the first two installments of Major League. Moreover, he also made the character George Owens come to life in the TV series Mr. Belvedere.

Chuck Connors

Chuck Connors had a brief stint in MLB, suiting up for the Brooklyn Dodgers and Chicago Cubs. While his playing career was short, his acting career lasted longer. Connors accumulated 138 acting credits to his name. His popular works include Tourist Trap, Old Yeller, Move Over, Darling, and Soylent Green.

Nick Swisher

For 12 years, Nick Swisher showcased his talents on the baseball field. He is a one time All-Star and World Series Champion after winning it with the New York Yankees. Married to actress JoAnna Garcia, it’s no surprise that Swisher made his way into acting. He has appeared as himself in the hit series, How I Met Your Mother. Furthermore, he also made a brief cameo in his wife’s show, Sweet Magnolias.

Getting deeper in season two of "Sweet Magnolias" and I was shocked to see this Nick Swisher cameo… pic.twitter.com/6zX2fQbynG — Seth Poho (@sethpoho) April 3, 2022

Babe Ruth

Considered by many as the GOAT of baseball, Babe Ruth certainly made a mark on the field. Given his popularity, it’s no surprise that he made his way onto the big screen. Aside from collecting baseball accolades, Ruth also has 10 acting credits to his name. With all of his acting roles as himself, Ruth’s notable works include Speedy, The Pride of the Yankees, Babe Comes Home, and many more.

Royce Clayton

As one of the more seasoned veterans in MLB, Royce Clayton played for 11 teams across 17 years. Clayton is also a former All-Star. While Clayton had a lengthy baseball career, that didn’t stop him from showcasing his acting chops. Clayton appeared in the hit film, Moneyball, as Miguel Tejada. Here, he kept in step with Hollywood stars Brad Pitt, Jonah Hill, Robin Wright, and Chris Patt.

Don Drysdale

While playing for the Dodgers, Don Drysdale earned several accolades. He is a nine time All-Star and a three time World Series champion. But despite a successful baseball career, Drysdale also tried his hand in acting. He took up minor roles and appeared on the big screen in the films Gypsy Angels and The Last Time I Saw Archie. Moreover, he also appeared in several TV series such as Then Came Bronson, Cowboy in Africa, The Rifleman, The Millionaire, and many more.

Paul O’Neil

Like Drysdale, Paul O’Neil made the most out of his baseball career. He took home five World Series titles and made five All-Star appearances after playing for the Cincinnati Reds and the New York Yankees. During his playing career, O’Neil appeared in two acting projects including Seinfield and Little Big League.

Wes Parker

Wes Parker had a brief, but decorated career in MLB. For nine years, Parker served as the first baseman for the Los Angeles Dodgers. He has received the Gold Glove award six times and was a World Series Champion. After a stint in Japan, Parker went on to become an actor. With 20 acting credits to his name, Parker has appeared in several TV projects such as Police Woman, McMillan & Wife, The Six Million Dollar Man, Days of Our Lives, and many more.

Ty Cobb

Regarded as one of the greatest MLB players ever, Ty Cobb broke several league records during his playing years. He collected several batting titles and ruled the league in terms of RBI, stolen bases, and home runs. The AL MVP was a baseball legend. However, Cobb also tried acting. He appeared in a short called Somewhere in Georgia. In addition to this, Cobb also made an uncredited cameo in the first Angels in the Outfield.

Derek Jeter is a Hall of Famer who has done it all in MLB. Under his belt, Jeter has 14 All-Star appearances, five Gold Gloves, five World Series titles, and a World Series MVP. Although Jeter spent 20 years on the baseball field collecting accolades, that didn’t stop him from making a few appearances on the big screen. He made his big screen debut by appearing as himself in the film called Anger Management in 2003. Seven years later, Jeter also appeared as himself in The Other Guys.