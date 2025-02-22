The New York Mets entered the 2025 season with high hopes, building a roster capable of competing for a World Series. The biggest splash, of course, was Juan Soto’s historic contract, signaling that the Mets are all-in. But pitching was always a concern, and now, with Frankie Montas sidelined for at least two months with a lat strain, the Mets face a serious dilemma: Who fills the void in the rotation?

Montas, expected to be a key piece in the Mets' rotation, has recently struggled with injuries. His time with the Yankees was derailed by shoulder surgery, and now, his tenure in Queens is off to a rocky start. The Mets' current rotation consists of Kodai Senga, Clay Holmes, David Peterson, Tylor Megill, and Paul Blackburn, a group that lacks a true frontline ace.

The solution? A blockbuster trade for Seattle Mariners ace Luis Castillo.

Why Castillo Is the Perfect Fit for the Mets

Luis Castillo is one of the most reliable and durable starters in baseball. Since 2017, he has posted a 3.56 career ERA with a 1.18 WHIP, proving to be a steady force at the top of rotations. He threw 175.1 innings in 2024, and while his strikeout rate dipped slightly (from 10.0 K/9 to 9.0 K/9), he remains an elite pitcher with swing-and-miss stuff.

Acquiring Castillo would instantly stabilize the Mets' rotation. His presence would take pressure off Senga, who missed time in 2024, and provide insurance in case Montas' recovery takes longer than expected.

But landing Castillo won't be easy. He's one of the best arms in the game, and when he's on, he's almost unhittable. This offseason, Castillo's name has came up numerous times in trade talks with teams needing a starter, like the San Francisco Giants and the Boston Red Sox.

What the Mets Can Offer

The Mariners have been open to trading Castillo, but only if they receive a return that improves their MLB roster. Seattle does not want a pure salary dump—they need players who can help them win now.

Option 1: Jeff McNeil and a big prospect package

Seattle’s biggest need is offense, particularly in the middle infield. McNeil, while coming off two down seasons, still provides value as a versatile contact hitter. He bounced back in the second half of 2024, slashing .289/.376/.547 over his final 41 games. His contract—$31.5 million over the next two years—is manageable, and his ability to play second base, third base, and outfield makes him a fit for Seattle.

Pairing McNeil with top prospects such as Jett Williams, Dominic Hamel, or Kevin Parada could give the Mariners the immediate offensive boost they need while helping the Mets land their ace.

Option 2: Starling Marte and a big prospect package

Another route is trading Marte, who is owed $20.75 million in 2025. The Mets no longer have a starting outfield spot for him, with Soto, Nimmo, and Jose Siri/Tyrone Taylor holding down the three positions.

Seattle could use an experienced outfielder, and while Marte is not the All-Star player he once was, he remains a serviceable right-handed bat when healthy. Pairing Marte with a top-10 Mets prospect—perhaps Blade Tidwell or Alex Ramirez—might be enough to get a deal done.

Why the Mets Must Act Now

The Montas injury forces the Mets' hand. They can’t afford to enter the season hoping Megill or Blackburn can hold down a rotation spot. The National League is loaded with teams ready to contend, including the Dodgers, Braves, and Phillies. If the Mets truly want to win now, they need to make a bold move.

Additionally, the market for Castillo is heating up. The Cubs, Red Sox, and Orioles have already checked in on him, and if the Mets wait too long, he could be off the table. While Montas will be back eventually for the Mets and with an already crowded depth chart of starters, Griffin Canning is one of the starters than can easily slide into the bullpen.

Trading for Luis Castillo is a move the Mets must make. With Montas sidelined, they can’t risk entering the season without a reliable frontline starter. Whether it’s McNeil and prospects or Marte and prospects, the Mets have the pieces to get a deal done. If the Mets are serious about contending, they can’t wait for Montas to get healthy. They need to act now—and Castillo is the answer.