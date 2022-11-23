Published November 23, 2022

By Joey Mistretta · 3 min read

MLB free agency is typically dominated by the big market teams. But there tends to always be a dark-horse ball club or two that make noise. For example, the Minnesota Twins emerged out of nowhere to sign Carlos Correa last season. We could see multiple surprise signings occur during this offseason. The Baltimore Orioles have been rumored to have interest in some big name free agents. And there are two other teams that also could be in market to shock the MLB world.

Without further ado, let’s take a look at the Orioles and 2 other dark-horse teams in MLB free agency.

Orioles MLB free agency outlook

The Orioles surprised everybody and made a run at the postseason in 2022. Although their efforts fell short, their young roster displayed plenty of promise. Following a long rebuild, the O’s may finally be ready to compete. And they can enhance their roster in MLB free agency.

The Orioles are reportedly interested in Nathan Eovaldi. Eovaldi, a former Boston Red Sox’ pitcher, is a an All-Star caliber right-hander. He is someone that could certainly improve the team’s pitching staff.

Baltimore could also make a play for one of the top-tier shortstops on the open market. Trea Turner and Carlos Correa are options for the team.

If the Orioles can add veteran star-power to their promising young core, the playoffs will be within reach in 2023.

Rangers

Are the Rangers truly a dark horse? They have already been connected to pitchers such as Jacob deGrom and Carlos Rodon. But the fact is that they have yet to pull the trigger on a deal with any of those pitchers. Some people are skeptical as to whether they will indeed sign an ace-level arm in MLB free agency.

But Texas seems like a legitimate candidate to add at least one star pitcher. They were aggressive in MLB free agency last year, signing both Corey Seager and Marcus Semien to anchor the offense and middle infield. They also signed pitcher Jon Gray, but their rotation was far from complete.

The Rangers want to compete in 2023 and they are a few pitchers away from becoming a true contender. The Houston Astros and Seattle Mariners are expected to perform well once again next season, and the Los Angeles Angels have been one of the most aggressive teams to open the offseason.

As a result, we can expect the Rangers to go all in during MLB free agency.

Will the Marlins join the party?

The Miami Marlins feature one of the best young pitching staffs in the game. Sandy Alcantara is fresh off of an NL Cy Young award win, Jesus Luzardo has a high ceiling, and Pablo Lopez is a steady rotation option. Although Lopez could be traded, Miami has no shortage of pitching depth behind him.

The Marlins could realistically contend if they add offense in free agency or via trade. Miami was even named as a potential suitor for free agent shortstop Dansby Swanson. Although the odds of landing Swanson are slim, the Marlins could shock the world and add a star player or two. Last year, nobody expected the Rangers to sign both Semien and Seager in MLB free agency, and the same can be said for the Twins and Carlos Correa.

It will be interesting to see if the Marlins are able to sign multiple hitters this offseason.

The Orioles, Rangers, and Marlins could all play a pivotal role in MLB free agency.