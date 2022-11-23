Published November 23, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Texas Rangers made some big splashes in free agency last offseason when they signed Corey Seager and Marcus Semien, and it looks like they are going to be busy once again this offseason. The Rangers are plotting a big move in the starting pitcher market, and while they initially seemed to be a top suitor for Jacob deGrom, it looks like they may be shifting their attention to Carlos Rodon.

Via Jon Morosi:

“Rangers among the most serious suitors for free agent Carlos Rodon, as we discussed earlier today on MLB Network Hot Stove.”

Rodon is a free agent again this offseason after opting out of the deal he signed with the San Francisco Giants last offseason. And after his stellar 2022 campaign (14-8, 2.88 ERA, 237 K, 1.03 WHIP) it looks like Rodon is set to cash in after he eased the concerns about his durability during his first season with the Giants.

The Rangers starting rotation definitely needs some work, and while they did a good job keeping Martin Perez around for the upcoming season after he signed his qualifying offer with the team, pretty much every starter behind him can be upgraded. There’s also no guarantee that Perez pitches like he did last season, making the addition of a true ace a necessity for the Rangers.

Rodon has proven he’s a stud, and he will likely draw a massive contract as a result. The Rangers may have to break the bank for him, but they haven’t been shy in showing that they will do what it takes to land some big name free agents this offseason. And as the hot stove continues to heat up, it will be interesting to see whether or not Texas will land Rodon.