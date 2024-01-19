Discover how meeting Lionel Messi propelled Jose Bautista into soccer, leading him to own Las Vegas Lights FC in the USL.

Toronto Blue Jays legend Jose Bautista has embarked on an unexpected yet inspiring journey into soccer ownership, revealing the profound influence of a meeting with global soccer icon Lionel Messi and his influence on his United Soccer League (USL) dreams. Speaking candidly on CBS Soccer's AM show Morning Footy, Bautista shared the unique experience of meeting Messi through a mutual friend, a moment that significantly shaped his aspirations in soccer.

Bautista reminisced about the encounter, chuckling at Messi's limited baseball knowledge but expressing admiration for the Argentine's graciousness. “He [Messi] didn't know much about baseball, but he was gracious. I didn't get to talk to him too much, but he was really kind to me, so I enjoyed meeting him,” revealed the former MLB star.

.@JoeyBats19 talks about meeting Lionel Messi and what success means for @lvlightsfc. pic.twitter.com/Wv7ECadlnM — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) January 18, 2024

This meeting marked the inception of Bautista's soccer journey, culminating in his ownership of Las Vegas Lights FC, a team in the USL. The decision to venture into soccer ownership was not merely a business move for Bautista; it was a passion-driven commitment inspired by the desire to deepen the connection with local fans and communities.

Bautista expressed his ambitions for the club, “Instinctively, I just want to enhance what's happening. I want to create a deeper connection with the local fans and the local community and cause a positive impact, too… but I want to win, right?” This winning mentality is evident in his plans for Las Vegas Lights FC, focusing on making the team more exciting and fun by clinching victories.

When asked about choosing the USL over a higher division like MLS, Bautista provided insight into his strategic approach. “For me as an investor, again, it’s a much more palatable entry point and, I think, also a better growth opportunity,” he explained. Bautista emphasized the unlimited potential in the USL market, hinting at strategic growth opportunities.

As the Las Vegas Lights prepare for their 2024 campaign, Bautista's entry into soccer ownership promises a dynamic and compelling narrative. From his baseball roots to becoming a key player in the USL, Bautista's soccer journey mirrors the global impact of the sport, with Messi's influence resonating in his pursuit of success on the soccer pitch.