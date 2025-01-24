Jonny Gomes, a two-time World Series champion and 13-year MLB veteran, is transitioning from the field to the front office as he joins Indie Pro, a rising independent sports agency, as a full-time agent. Indie Pro, co-founded by sports executive Joe Poletto and veteran agent Chris Lemonis, is known for its player-focused approach.

“Jonny Gomes, the well-respected 2-time World Series champion and 13-year veteran, is joining the Indie Pro sports agency as a full-time agent representing and advising baseball players.” via Bob Nightengale on X, formerly Twitter.

It helps amateur and professional baseball players maximize their talent and career potential. Gomes brings a wealth of knowledge and firsthand experience to the agency, which will now leverage his insights to attract and guide top talent from high school, college, and professional leagues worldwide.

With an MLB career spanning over a decade, Gomes built a reputation as a tenacious competitor and a consummate team player. He won World Series titles with the 2013 Boston Red Sox and the 2015 Kansas City Royals. Now, Gomes is eager to apply those same qualities to his role as an agent.

Jonny Gomes to become an MLB Agent

“I've invested my entire life to perfecting the game of baseball,” Gomes said. “Joining Indie Pro affords me the amazing opportunity to continue my career in pro baseball, while also helping develop and elevate our players' talent so they can maximize their potential and reach the next level.”

Chris Lemonis, co-founder of Indie Pro, praised Gomes’ addition to the team, emphasizing the value of his MLB background.

“With Jonny on board, we've added yet another layer of wisdom and experience that our clients can tap into whenever they want,” Lemonis said. “Jonny knows major league baseball from the inside out and understands what it takes for our players to get there, and that's what sets him apart from other agents.”

Gomes echoed this sentiment, highlighting his dedication to protecting and supporting players both on and off the field.

“I'm excited to transfer my tenacity as a player into the role of agent,” Gomes said. “My reputation is my most valuable asset, and I plan on personally protecting and caring for our players while helping them achieve at the very highest level.”

As a two-time World Series champion and recipient of the 2012 Dave Stewart Community Service Award, Gomes has demonstrated leadership and commitment throughout his career. His addition to Indie Pro further solidifies the agency’s reputation for personalized, player-centric representation.

With Gomes’ extensive network and understanding of the game, Indie Pro is poised to continue growing its client roster and solidifying its place as a prominent name in the sports representation industry.