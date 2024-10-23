The Los Angeles Dodgers, their fans and the city are mourning the loss of beloved pitcher Fernando Valenzuela, but his legacy transcends one fan base or community. He stormed onto the scene with an unprecedented run of dominance, a unique delivery and powerful aura that was felt throughout the industry and baseball-watching world.

“We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela,” the MLB's official X account posted on Tuesday night. ‘“Fernandomania” swept through baseball in 1981 when the 20-year old rookie sensation began the season 8-0 with a 0.50 ERA. The left-hander capped off his incredible year by winning both the NL Rookie of the Year and Cy Young Awards while helping lead Los Angeles to a World Series title.”

The MLB commisoner issued an official statement, and in it he addressed the profound impact Valenzuela made off the mound.

“Following his memorable career, Fernando was an outstanding ambassador for baseball,” Rob Manfred said, via MLB Communications. “He consistently supported the growth of the game through the World Baseball Classic and at MLB events across his home country (Mexico). As a member of the Dodgers broadcasting team for more than 20 years, Fernando helped to reach a new generation of fans and cultivate their love of the game.”

Fernando Valenzuela left a lasting impression on people

Valenzuela passed away at the age of 63 after battling an undisclosed illness that forced him to leave the broadcast booth earlier in the year and hospitalized him at the beginning of October. His historic rookie campaign, which the MLB highlights above, united Los Angeles during a time when the Latino community was holding feelings of resentment for the construction of the team's stadium in Chavez Ravine– many residents were forced out of the area to accommodate the undertaking.

The Mexican left-hander could obviously not completely heal those wounds, but he was an undeniable source of joy and pride.

“Fernando Valenzuela wasn’t just a Baseball Player, he was a Hero for the Mexican Community, he unified Mexicans Living in the U.S, Mexico and around the World,” East L.A. News posted. “We as Mexicans had a hero and he was playing Baseball. His impact will last a lifetime. Long live Fernandomania. RIP.”

Fernando Valenzuela is an important part of Dodgers' 2024 title quest

Beyond his all-time great 1981 rookie campaign, the man affectionately called “El Toro” won another championship, earned five additional All-Star Game selections and finished in the top five in Cy Young voting three more times. A high usage rate might explain why his brilliance faded in his late-20s, but Valenzuela endured in the big leagues for almost two decades. Although he pitched for five total ballclubs, he is synonymous with Dodger Blue.

The franchise retired his number last year, a delayed yet worthy gesture that he thankfully got to experience before passing away. “I'm so glad the Dodgers did the right thing last year by honoring Fernando Valenzuela and retiring his No. 34 while he was still here,” ESPN LA's Blake Harris said.

Valenzuela will be commemorated again, this time in the 2024 World Series. While the Dodgers square off with the New York Yankees for the right to be champion, the MLB will pay tribute to one of the players who was part of the last LA team to defeat the Yanks in the Fall Classic, per Rob Manfred. The pursuit of a title just became more meaningful, as the memories of Fernandomania spur the community forward in this ultimate face-off.