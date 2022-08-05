Derek Dietrich, 4 others slapped with 60-game PED suspensions

Rob Manfred and the MLB laid the hammer down on five players on Friday for PED use, including former big leaguer Derek Dietrich.

Per Bob Nightengale:

Five minor league players suspended for PED use, including former big leaguer Derek Dietrich pic.twitter.com/mADemZgoIO — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) August 5, 2022

None of the players who have been suspended are very well-known, with most of them playing in the lower ranks of the Minors. Dietrich is undoubtedly the most notable name of the bunch.

The 33-year-old, who last played in the MLB in 2020 with the Texas Rangers, is currently on the Yankees’ Triple-A roster. He’s hitting .259 with nine homers. Dietrich will be suspended for 50 games, essentially ending his season. It was already going to be tough for him to break through and get called up to a stacked New York team and now it becomes even more difficult because he can’t play at all.

Ivan Gonzalez is a pitcher in the Blue Jays organization in the Dominican Summer League. He’s out for 60 games without paying for testing positive for a PED. Kanoa Pagan, Karell Paz, and Elvin Valerio are the others. All four players are in rookie ball with their respective MLB organizations.

A total of 33 minor leaguers have been suspended this season for the use of PEDs. In the MLB, there are six players who are currently serving suspensions for the use of PED, including Pedro Severino and Matt Harvey.