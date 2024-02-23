After stints with the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Toronto Blue Jays, Hyun-jin Ryu is returning home. The 36-year-old pitcher will be rejoining the KBO League's Hanwha Eagles after turning down a multi-year offer from an MLB team, per Yonhap News Agency's Jeeho Yoo.
Prior to his Major League years, Ryu played for the Eagles from 2006-2012, where he was named the KBO's Rookie of the Year and MVP during his first season. It seems that he plans to spend the twilight of his career back where he started. According to Yoo, Ryu decided to forego an MLB contract because a multi-year deal would push him close to the age of 40 and would've kept him from rejoining the Eagles while effective.
Following a successful KBO term, Ryu signed with the Dodgers for the 2013 season, the start of a six-year tenure in LA. Ryu's best year with the team arguably came in 2019, when he was named an All-Star. During that season, the South Korean native was the league's ERA leader (2.32). Furthermore, Ryu finished second in the 2019 NL CY Young Award voting.
Ryu then agreed to a four-year, $80 million contract with the Blue Jays in 2020. After a pandemic-shortened season, Ryu ranked third in the 2020 AL CY Young Award voting tally.
Last year, Ryu put up a 3.46 ERA in 11 starts.
Presently, the Hanwha Eagles are coming off multiple losing seasons. Their 2023 campaign ended with a 58-80 record, extending their playoff drought to five years. Regardless, with Hyun-jin Ryu going back to Daejeon, a potential turnaround may just occur in the near future.