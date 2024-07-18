After a disastrous rendition of the National Anthem before the MLB Home Run Derby that ultimately caused country singer Ingrid Andress to check in to rehab when she admitted she was drunk during her performance, Andress has canceled several tour dates.

Earlier today, Andress had four upcoming tour dates listed online – July 17 at Nashville’s Cannery Hall, July 24 at Denver’s Globe Hall Live Music & BBQ, Aug. 3 at Minneapolis’ Basilica Block Party, an annual music festival, and Oct. 4 at Inlet Lodge in Ocean City, Maryland, for the ‘Country Calling' festival.

Andress’ official website currently only lists the two festival dates.

A representative for Andress confirmed to The Associated Press that her “upcoming shows in Nashville and Denver have been canceled, and the venues are in touch with ticket buyers regarding refunds.”

Andress, 32, began her career as a Nashville songwriter, penning songs for performers across genres, including Bebe Rexha’s “Girl in the Mirror,” Halestorm’s “Conflicted,” and the critically acclaimed “Boys,” which became an international hit for British singer Charli XCX.

Andress didn't want to stay as a songwriter, so she signed a recording contract with Warner Nashville and Atlantic Records. Her first song, Lady Like, reached the top ten on the Top Country Albums charts.

Ingrid's most significant breakthrough was in April 2019 when she released the single More Hearts Than Mine. It reached the top five on most country music charts and helped Andress reach No. 1 on the Billboard Emerging Artists chart, peaking at No. 30 on the Billboard Hot 100. It remained on the list for 20 weeks.

In 2021, she released her second-biggest song to date, the country radio favorite “Wishful Drinking,” a collaboration with singer Sam Hunt. It also spent 20 weeks on the chart, peaking at No. 47.

Her sophomore album, “Good Person,” was released in 2022.

Ingrid Andress admits she was drunk for MLB Home Run Derby Anthem

Andress is giving her explanation for her controversial performance of the national anthem at this year's MLB Home Run Derby. Andress said she was intoxicated while performing, per her social media.

“I was drunk last night,” Andress wrote on Instagram. “I'm checking myself into a facility today (Tuesday) to get the help I need. That was not me last night.”

“I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun,” Andress added.

Her fans are no doubt hoping she gets the help that she needs. The national anthem is a difficult song to sing, and performances of the song have frequently been critiqued in the past. Comedian and actress Roseanne Barr performed the song in 1990 at a San Diego Padres game and was roundly criticized for the performance. More recently, Fergie's rendition of the anthem at the NBA All-Star Game several years ago was poorly received. It seems Andress now finds herself in the same position.