Singer-songwriter Ingrid Andress is giving her explanation for her controversial performance of the national anthem at this year's MLB Home Run Derby. Andress said she was intoxicated while performing, per her social media.

“I was drunk last night,” Andress wrote on Instagram. “I'm checking myself into a facility today (Tuesday) to get the help I need. That was not me last night.”

Andress is getting a lot of heat for her performance of the national anthem Monday at the famous Home Run Derby. She sounded sharp and struggled to get through some of the lyrics. It appeared at times that players on the field were laughing and snickering at her vocals.

“I apologize to MLB, all the fans, and this country I love so much for that rendition. I'll let y'all know how rehab is I hear it's super fun,” Andress added.

Fans of the singer are no doubt hoping she gets the help that she needs. The national anthem is a difficult song to sing, and performances of the song have frequently been critiqued in the past. One performance that sticks out is when the comedian and actress Roseanne Barr performed the song in 1990. Barr sang at a San Diego Padres game, and got roughed up by viewers after the performance. It seems Andress finds herself in that same club.

MLB All-Star Festivities continue Tuesday

Andress' performance started the MLB All-Star festivities this year with a lot of press, for probably the wrong reasons. Andress is a famous country performer who has four Grammy nominations. The MLB is not commenting on her performance, per the Associated Press.

Los Angeles Dodgers slugger Teoscar Hernandez won the Home Run Derby this season. He is the first Dodger to win the title. Hernandez smashed a total of 14 home runs in the finals to get the crown. He defeated Bobby Witt Jr. in the finals.

“I was nervous,” Hernandez said, per ESPN. He didn't appear to be, watching him homer time and time again. Hernandez entered the event as a long shot to defeat the field.

“It doesn't matter who I'm going against. I'm going to bet on myself,” Hernandez added. “People maybe underestimate me. You can see it at the end when Witt was hitting all those homers. Everybody was shooting for him. But I'm [as] talented as all those guys over there. They might be younger, but same talent.”

The All-Star festivities continue Tuesday, with the famous All-Star Game. The first pitch is scheduled for 8:00 Eastern.