Roki Sasaki wants to make the jump to the MLB, but the Chiba Lotta Marines don't have any desire to post him for MLB clubs

There are a lot of talented baseball players making the jump to the MLB this offseason from Japan, and it sounds like another player wants to join that club in Roki Sasaki. The star Japanese pitcher has asked his club, the Chiba Lotte Marines, to post him for MLB free agency, but they have been unwilling to do so, which presents a significant roadblock for Sasaki.

While Yoshinobu Yamamoto, who has been posted for MLB free agency, is widely considered to be the best pitcher in Japan, Sasaki isn't that far behind him, and he could end up being even better than Yamamoto when all is said and done. Unfortunately, Sasaki's MLB dreams may have to wait a bit, as the Marines don't seem interested in losing him right now.

Roki Sasaki has asked the Chiba Lotte Marines to let him go to the major leagues this offseason, @sponichiannex reports. However, the Marines are unlikely to post him. https://t.co/Vki7guvpok — Dylan Hernández (@dylanohernandez) December 9, 2023

At just 22 years old, Roki Sasaki has already emerged as a superstar in Japan, and if he were to be posted, he would quickly become one of the top free agents available in the MLB with Shohei Ohtani having just come off the board and signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers. Sasaki was lights out in 2023 (7-4, 1.78 ERA, 135 K, 0.75 WHIP), and at just 22 years old, it feels like the sky's the limit for the talented Japanese hurler.

Unfortunately, Sasaki may have to stay put this offseason, or hope that the Marines have a sudden change of heart and let him leave. Sasaki still is young, so he can afford to wait an extra year and aim to improve his already sky-high stock with another dominant campaign in 2024. This is a situation worth keeping an eye on moving forward, but as of right now, it doesn't look like Sasaki will find his way to the MLB this offseason.