Former MLB outfielder Jesus Alou has passed away at the age of 80. The youngest member of the Alou brothers reportedly suffered from two “cardiovascular accidents” recently, though he’s not dealing with any serious illness prior to his death on Friday, per ESPN.

Alou won two World Series titles with the Oakland Athletics in 1973 and 1974. However, he was most popular as a member of the Alou brothers–along with Felipe and the late Matty–who played at the same for the San Francisco Giants. While they never started together in the same lineup, they did make history on September 15, 1963 when they took the field together on the Giants’ outfield. At the time, Felipe started while his two brothers came in as substitutes.

With Jesus’ saddening passing, only Felipe remains alive. Matty passed away in 2011 at the age of 72.

Jesus Alou had a 15-year career in the MLB from 1963 to 1979. He played for several teams throughout that span, including the Giants, Houston Astros, Oakland Athletics and New York Mets.

Alou stayed in baseball even after his retirement. He had been a scout for the Boston Red Sox since 2002.

The Red Sox released a statement following Jesus’ passing, highlighting his work and impact for the organization and his home country, the Dominican Republic.

“We are deeply saddened by the passing of Jesús Alou,” the Red Sox said. “A 2x World Series champion, with over 60 years in baseball as a player, coach, scout, & ambassador, Jay was the patriarch of the Red Sox Dominican Academy & Lindos Sueños, bringing together communities within Red Sox Nation.”

Our prayers goes to the Alou family. Rest in peace, Jesus.