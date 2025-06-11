The Athletics are currently playing in Sacramento after leaving Oakland as they prepare to head to Las Vegas for the 2028 MLB season. However, some rumors have suggested that the Fisher family has been hesitant to proceed with the move to Las Vegas. Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) CEO and President Steve Hill recently provided a pivotal update on the situation in an exclusive interview with ClutchPoints. In addition to uplifting the Fisher family's commitment to the move, Hill also confirmed the target date of 2028 Opening Day remains intact.

“I negotiated the deal after Jeremy Aguero and I kind of helped it get through the legislature… You know, there's been a lot of chatter around the (Athletics') move and the Fisher family's ability and commitment to making it happen,” Hill told ClutchPoints in an exclusive interview Wednesday. “And contrary to all that chatter, this whole process has just gone exactly the way we wanted it to go, the way we thought it would go and the way we said it will go. We got the legislation done, we got the deals, you know, the agreements all put together in the time-frame that we allocated for getting the deals together.

“They have broken ground. We're actually doing the, you know, the fun, formal groundbreaking a week from Monday on the 23rd. And, you know, they're moving forward, going to build a stadium. Something could happen that would be out of left field… But the early indication is the stadium is going to be open in time for Opening Day in 2028.”

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred previously said the expectation is that the Athletics will move to Las Vegas for the 2028 campaign. The aforementioned negative rumors surrounding the situation have led to some uncertainty, though. Hill's comments provide an extra layer of comfort for those looking forward to the team's Sin City transition.

The A's will likely play in Sacramento from 2025-2027. As long as no obstacles “out of left field” emerge, the Athletics are indeed expected to open the 2028 MLB season with a new stadium in Las Vegas.