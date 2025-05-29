The Athletics are in between homes at the moment after leaving Oakland in 2024. After a hot start, the Athletics have returned to their normal position at the bottom of the American League West. Their loss to the Houston Astros on Wednesday sunk their record to 23-33, three games worse than the fourth-place Los Angeles Angels and almost ten games behind the Seattle Mariners.

However, the team has a much different energy about it, led by young stars like Lawrence Butler and Brent Rooker. Mark Kotsay's pitching staff has also been better, thanks in large part to Luis Severino and Mason Miller. The team traded for left-handed starting pitcher Jeffrey Springs in December, adding another veteran arm to strengthen the rotation.

Now that they are out of contention barring a big turnaround, the Athletics need to turn their focus towards their future. Springs and Severino are both above 30 years old, and it is likely that neither will be at their peak when the team is a true contender. The Athletics' best move might be to trade their veterans for future pieces. At this point, that might start with Springs.

Here are three teams that could be willing to trade for Springs if he is ahead of the trade deadline.

Chicago Cubs

Pete Crow-Armstrong is earning the big payday coming his way for the Chicago Cubs. He and Kyle Tucker lead one of the league's best offenses at the plate. However, Craig Counsell's starting rotation is the team's main area of concern. Justin Steele's injury cut his season short with the Cubs and the pitchers behind Shota Imanaga, Matthew Boyd, and Jameson Taillon have been shaky so far this season.

At this point in his career, Springs is not the ace he used to be with the Tampa Bay Rays. However, he fits well near the end of a team's rotation, especially in the postseason. Springs has never thrown a single pitch in the playoffs, though, even in his eighth season in Major League Baseball.

The amount of assets that teams would be willing to give up for Springs likely changes depending on their situation and how close to the inner circle of contenders they are. However, the Cubs have a few intriguing prospects that the Athletics could add to their long-term plans. They could have their eyes on Vidal Brujan to add to their outfield to give the team another young, talented player to add to their core.

San Francisco Giants

The San Francisco Giants enjoyed their time at the top of the National League West in the 2010s. However, the division has been owned by the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres in recent years. This season, though, it appears that all three teams have a decent chance at winning the division and the playoff berth that comes with it. Compared to the other two, though, the Giants have the least amount of pure talent on their roster.

A team looking to take down big names like the Dodgers and Padres could be on the lookout for upgrades across the roster. That team is exactly who the Athletics are likely to deal with at the trade deadline. With Justin Verlander on San Francisco's injured list, the Giants are in need of another starter to replace him and play behind him when he returns. Springs could fill both roles perfectly and be a versatile piece in the playoffs.

The Giants and Athletics are close when it comes their offenses, but the San Francisco defense is far better. Springs would have more support behind him during his starts, as well as a more pitcher-friendly ballpark in California. His fit there would be a good one as he works with the rest of the staff to push the team over the hump.

Minnesota Twins

The Minnesota Twins are one of the better stories in Major League Baseball this season. Minnesota entered May under .500, but used a 13-game winning streak to vault themselves right back into contention in the AL Central division. They have discovered heroes across their lineup that have delivered in big moments, securing clutch wins for a team looking to compete with the Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians, and Detroit Tigers.

One of the only areas where Rocco Baldelli's team falls short in is their starting pitching. Pablo Lopez has been as good as ever, but the fifth spot has been a revolving door all season. Springs likely slots in behind Joe Ryan or Bailey Ober in the order, giving the team five capable starters to throw at their opponents throughout the second half of the season.

The deciding factor in any potential trade between the Athletics and Twins revolves around which player Minnesota is willing to let go of. Is it one of their new contributors, like Kody Clemens or Brooks Lee? Or is it a starter who has underperformed, like Willi Castro? The Twins don't want to do anything to mess up their positive momentum, making each trade a big one in a season where they hope to establish themselves as a bona-fide contender in the AL.