Athletics outfielder Denzel Clarke made headlines with an insane home run robbery against the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium. In the bottom of the first inning, Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel launched what looked like a sure homer to center. In the now-viral clip, Clarke timed his leap perfectly and snatched the ball from over the wall. The clip went viral, quickly racking up 3.5 million views. Among those who took notice was Minnesota Twins Hall of Famer Torii Hunter.

He praised the outfielder on social media, calling it one of the best catches he has ever seen.

This has to be one of the best catches I've ever seen, and I've seen my share of home run robberies. 🤩 https://t.co/fyaQakOBTv — Torii Hunter (@toriihunter48) June 10, 2025

MLB followed up with another post that combined Clarke’s catch and Hunter’s reaction, captioned: “Game recognizes game 🤝.”

Game recognizes game 🤝 pic.twitter.com/LJzb16ClmN — MLB (@MLB) June 10, 2025

Hunter’s praise carried extra weight, given his own decorated MLB career. He earned five All-Star selections (2002, 2007, 2009, 2010, 2013) and collected nine straight Gold Glove Awards from 2001 to 2009. He also won two Silver Slugger Awards (2009, 2013). Known for his dynamic defense and reliable bat, Hunter eventually secured a spot in the Minnesota Twins Hall of Fame.

Hunter also delivered his own share of unforgettable moments. In the 2002 MLB All-Star Game, he made one of the most iconic catches in the event’s history. During the bottom of the first, Barry Bonds smashed a ball toward deep right-center. Hunter timed his leap perfectly and robbed Bonds of a home run, leaving the slugger smiling in disbelief.

Now, Clarke is building a defensive legacy of his own. After spending four years in the minors, he finally earned a spot on the Athletics roster. The Mets originally drafted him in 2018, but he declined to sign. In 2021, the A’s selected him, and he began climbing through their farm system—from the Arizona Complex League to Single-A Stockton, High-A Lansing, Double-A Midland, and finally Triple-A Las Vegas.

Clarke made his MLB debut on May 23, 2025, against the Toronto Blue Jays. Since then, he has delivered a series of defensive highlights. In the Toronto series, Clarke robbed Alejandro Kirk of a homer by scaling the wall. Against the Orioles, Clarke sprinted into the outfield wall while securing a deep shot to left-center.

With plays like these, Denzel Clarke is quickly emerging as one of the league’s most exciting young defenders. And with praise from Torii Hunter, his star is rising fast.