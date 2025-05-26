In a game filled with frustration, drama, and a long-overdue victory, Oaklamento Athletics manager Mark Kotsay received his first ejection of the season Sunday at Sutter Health Park, the A’s temporary home in Sacramento.

Kotsay and third baseman Miguel Andujar were both tossed in the seventh inning of a tense 5-4 win over the red-hot Philadelphia Phillies. It was the first time this season the A’s had a player or manager ejected at their new home park — and it came at a pivotal moment in a tied game.

With Oakland clinging to a 3-3 score in the bottom of the seventh, Andujar took a borderline sweeper for a called strike from Phillies reliever Jesús Luzardo. Kotsay, unhappy with the call from home plate umpire Roberto Ortiz, voiced his displeasure from the dugout. That was enough for Ortiz to eject him, prompting Kotsay to storm out and argue face-to-face before being sent off the field. It marked the 15th career ejection for Kotsay.

“I was more frustrated in the reaction that I got back from the umpire,” Kotsay explained postgame. “I made sure that he was aware that I was frustrated with how he treated me. We agreed to disagree in that situation.”

The very next pitch was another called strike — this time to Andujar, who struck out swinging and added his own protest. He too was ejected.

Mark Kotsay ejection rallies A's to beat Phillies

Despite the chaos, the A’s responded with heart. Catcher Willie MacIver, making his major league debut, delivered a clutch RBI single in the bottom of the eighth to give the A’s a 5-4 lead — their first win in 12 games.

“I woke up hoping for a Gatorade bath at the end of the game,” MacIver said, grinning. “Man, I've never felt such a good feeling with such cold water.”

MacIver’s heroics didn’t stop at the plate. In the ninth, with the game on the line and elite speedster Johan Rojas on first, MacIver gunned down the Phillies’ pinch runner on a steal attempt — sealing the win and ending the A’s losing streak in thrilling fashion.

“I can't even put it into words,” MacIver said of the moment. “To have my family and friends in the stands, to get that hit, then throw out a guy like Rojas to end it… it’s just unbelievable.”

MacIver was one of five players called up on Friday as the A’s reshaped their roster. Manager Mark Kotsay, who had to watch the final innings from the clubhouse, emphasized the importance of organizational depth.

“This is what we talked about in spring training — it’s going to take the whole army,” Kotsay said.

Sunday’s win snapped a brutal 11-game skid for the Athletics and spoiled the Phillies’ nine-game win streak. With new faces stepping up and emotions running high, the A’s finally gave their fans something to celebrate.