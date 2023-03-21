A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The 2023 MLB season is less than two weeks away from Opening Day with players, coaches, and most especially, fans, all very much intrigued to see how games will look with the new rules being implemented.

Although Spring Training games have provided a stage for everyone to see how those rules affect baseball games, it’s still going to be a different experience for all once those are implemented in truly meaningful contests.

Having said all of that, it appears that the MLB could still make some”tweaks” to the rules, per Evan Drellich of The Athletic.

“Members of MLB’s competition committee on Monday discussed tweaks to baseball’s new rules, people briefed on the meeting told The Athletic, opening the door to potential rule modifications for Opening Day. It wasn’t immediately known what specific changes were discussed, but if any are made, they’re not expected to be major.”

This comes in light of The Players Association sounding off on having the chance to pitch in their own takes on the rule changes. Tony Clark, union head of the MLBPA, spoke about it last week, per the Associated Press.

“My hope is that moving forward that the league continues to take the input of players to heart, such that each of the adjustments that we’ve seen that have been implemented this year are of benefit in the long run.”

The MLB is introducing some major changes to the game in the 2023 season, with the pitch clock finally arriving in the big leagues along with changes to defensive shifts and larger bases.