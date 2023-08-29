The New York Mets and Chicago White Sox placed Carlos Carrasco and Mike Clevinger on MLB waivers on Tuesday, per The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.

Harrison Bader, Jose Cisnero, Lucas Giolito, Matt Moore, Reynaldo Lopez, Hunter Renfroe, and Randal Grichuk were the other players who were placed on waivers on Tuesday. Teams can claim them off the waiver wire on Thursday. Experts predict clubs that are on the postseason bubble will make the most aggressive moves.

The 36-year-old Carrasco is in his 15th MLB season and third with the Mets organization. He has struggled with a 3-8 win-loss record and a 6.80 ERA in 90 innings pitched. One of his worst outings this season was the 6-1 loss to the Boston Red Sox on July 24. Carlos Carrasco allowed five runs and 10 hits in just 2.1 innings.

The Mets entered the 2023 MLB season with high expectations considering they had Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander. However, New York eventually dealt them prior to the trade deadline. The Mets are currently fifth in the NL East with a 60-72 win-loss record.

On the other hand, Mike Clevinger had a 6-6 win-loss record with a 3.32 ERA prior to his release from the White Sox. Chicago continued its late-season purge – the White Sox dealt Giolito, Lopez, Lance Lynn, Kendall Graveman, Jake Burger, and Keynan Middleton prior to the trade deadline. They are currently fourth in the AL Central division with a disappointing 52-80 win-loss record.

Pitch-needy teams on the verge of a Wild Card spot will make aggressive moves for Carrasco and Clevinger. Carrasco, in particular, has struggled mightily in 2023. Here's hoping a change for scenery and a possible postseason appearance will do the trick for him.