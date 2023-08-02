In the eyes of senior vice president and GM Rick Hahn, the Chicago White Sox aren't in rebuild mode after the MLB trade deadline. Instead, he feels Chicago will compete for the postseason in 2024.

Hahn gave his head-scratching take on his team's status on Tuesday, per NBC Sports Chicago's Ryan Taylor.

“You don't shake things up just to shake things up,” Hahn quipped.

“We still have many impactful talents in Chicago. We still play in a division where no one has really run away and hid in. Certainly competing for the postseason is viable in 2024.”

Rick Hahn gives White Sox a major facelift

Hahn traded pitchers Lucas Giolito and Reynaldo Lopez to the Los Angeles Angels on July 26. The White Sox GM then sent Lance Lynn and Kendall Graveman to the Los Angeles Dodgers and Houston Astros, respectively, two days later.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Rick Hahn wasn't done, though, as he traded third baseman Jake Burger to the Miami Marlins prior to Tuesday's deadline. Hahn also dealt reliever Keynan Middleton to the New York Yankees just before the MLB trade deadline expired.

The South Siders eventually retained Tim Anderson, Elvis Andrus, Eljoy Jimenez, Yasmani Grandal, Yoan Moncada and Dylan Cease. All of them were subjects of swirling trade rumors at some point of the season.

Las April, Hahn blamed himself for the team's sluggish start. Chicago had won just seven of 25 games at that point of the season.

“Put it on me. That's the job. It's the absolute gig. Put it on me,” Hahn admitted. “Let's make this real clear: it sure as heck isn't on (White Sox manager) Pedro (Grifol) and his coaching staff.”

Fast forward three months later, the White Sox have gotten progressively worse. Chicago currently has a 43-64 (.402) win-loss record and is in fourth place in the AL Central division. Only the 32-75 (.22) Kansas City Royals are worse.

In the bigger scheme of things, the White Sox have made just three postseason appearances since they won the 2005 World Series. Although the White Sox are currently 21 games below .500, Hahn feels they will contend for the postseason in 2024.

Rick Hahn overhauled the White Sox's pitching staff. He also lost his second-best power hitter in Burger. How they will fare in the 2024 MLB season is anybody's guess.