The New York Mets secured a dramatic 4–2 win over the Colorado Rockies Friday night, powered by a moment that blended pain, timing, and leadership. With the game tied and two outs in the ninth, Francisco Lindor, who had missed two games due to a broken pinky toe, delivered a pinch-hit, two-run double that proved to be the difference.

The comeback marked yet another instance of this year’s team delivering in moments where past Mets squads have fallen short, as New York extended its hot streak to six wins in its last eight games. But this win was about more than the scoreboard — it was about Lindor’s grit, and no one recognized that more than Pete Alonso.

“We are spoiled because, with him, you get a guy who is just willing to strap it on regardless of how he feels or regardless of how his health is,” Alonso told The Athletic’s Will Sammon.

“I just have nothing but the most amount of respect. For me, knowing him, it’s like, ‘Of course. Of course he’s going to do that.’ But when you really take a step back, that’s really special — having a teammate willing to put his body on the line every single day like that. It’s a true pro, and he embodies that.”

Alonso had already put the Mets ahead earlier with a two-run double in the seventh — another highlight to the start of his red-hot 2025 campaign, where he leads the league with 57 RBIs, including 14 over his last six games.

Lindor came off the bench cold and delivered in a high-pressure moment. After the game, he remained characteristically humble, downplaying the spotlight as he often does.

“I just wanted to play… It was cool that I got to play and feel like part of the team.”

His teammates echoed that sentiment in the dugout— a willingness to step up when it mattered most, even at less than 100 percent.

If last night was any indication, Lindor’s presence — even in limited action — remains a game-changing force.