The New York Mets have near the top of the National League East for the entire season. However, the team does have holes on it, especially in their bullpen. Mets closer Edwin Diaz seems to be back to his normal level of play. However, Carlos Mendoza could use some more depth around him instead of just Reed Garrett. New York acquired relief pitcher Justin Garza in a deal with the San Francisco Giants on Saturday.

The Mets gave the Giants cash considerations in exchange for the 31-year-old reliever, according to New York Post writer Mike Puma. Garza never pitched in the major leagues for San Francisco, another NL contender.

The righty has two years of experience in Major League Baseball with the Cleveland Guardians and Boston Red Sox. His 2-3 career record in 38 appearances, combined with his 5.74 career ERA are unattractive. However, New York hopes that a change of scenery is all he needs to improve.

At this point in their season, the Mets are concerned with making small tweaks to their roster. New York's starting rotation is among the best in the league, as well as their offense. When the game is turned over to their relievers, things get shaky.

Garza comes in as a pitcher who could be called upon to eat innings after a short start in order to hand the game over to Garrett and Mendoza's other relievers.

The Mets will have a week and a half to implement Garza into their bullpen strategy. After that, New York enters one of the most important nine-game stretches of their season. Two series against the Atlanta Braves sandwich a showdown with their main division rival in 2025; the Philadelphia Phillies.

With Diaz back to his peak form, New York is formidable. All the Mets need now is for Juan Soto to overcome his slow start to his first season with the team.

Bringing in Garza from the Giants could be nothing more than another arm for Mendoza to call up and use at his convenience. However, if the reliever proves himself, he could emerge as a bulk reliever, a great tool for a contender to have.