Michael Brantley is officially hanging up his cleats. After a successful 15-year MLB career that included five All-Star selections and two World Series appearances, the former Cleveland and Houston outfielder is retiring, per MLB Network's Jon Morosi.

He battled through injuries in recent years and played in just 79 games across his last two seasons with the Astros. Nevertheless, Brantley will be remembered as a pillar of consistency and a pure hitter in an era when batting averages precipitously declined. While he will be missed by fans and teammates alike, the 36-year-old is excited about the next chapter of his life.

“It’s time for me to be home 24/7, watch my kids grow up, and not miss important milestones,” Brantley told Morosi.