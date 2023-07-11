There was plenty of tension between the MLB and the player’s association during labor negotiations in early 2022. On the brink of losing a season, the two sides finally came to an agreement and the league played all 162 games in 2022. The MLB has played a 162-game schedule since 1961, with the exception of the 2020 season.

MLBPA executive director Tony Clark said the players are open to playing a reduced schedule, but the players will not give up a portion of their salaries to play fewer games.

“We have had conversations about the length of schedule in past negotiations,” Clark said. “That conversation often stops with the conversation that we had during COVID, which is rolling back player salaries.”

It’s no surprise that the MLB players don’t want to lose money for essentially doing the same amount of work. If there is to be a reduced schedule that is agreed upon, it’s not expected to be more than 14 or 16 games. Even that seems pretty far-fetched considering the amount of money and revenue the MLB makes. Losing games could lead to losing money, which is good for no one.

MLB and MLBPA have agreed to plenty of rule changes over the last couple of years, including this year’s implementation of the pitch clock. Attendance and ratings have gone up and the demographic is going down, which is what the league wanted. If MLB drops its schedule to 154 or 150 games, it’s still going to be the same high-level caliber baseball that fans are accustomed to seeing. Players may even be more refreshed with the extra days off. It will be good for the game.