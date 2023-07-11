All the stars collide at the mid-summer classic and the National League looks to beat the American League. It is time to continue our MLB odds series with an All-Star Game National League-American League prediction, pick, and how-to-watch.

T-Mobile Park is the site of tonight's All-Star game, as Seattle hosts the event for the third time in the history of the game. The American League has not lost since 2012 at Kaufman Stadium. Since then, the American League has won nine straight games, including a close one last year at Dodger Stadium. Overall, the AL has won 47 times in the mid-summer classic, while the NL has taken home 43 wins, and there have been two ties.

This year, the top vote-getters are two of the biggest stars in the game. For the American League, it was do-it-all player Shohei Ohtani. Ohtani will be the DH for this game, but it may also be a recruiting trip for him as he approaches free agency. For the NL, it was Ronald Acuna Jr, who is having a record-breaking season for the Braves.

Here are the National League-American League MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

2023 MLB All-Star Game Odds: National League-American League Odds

National League: -1.5 (+155)

American League: +1.5 (-188)

Over: 7 (-122)

Under: 7 (+100)

How To Watch National League vs. American League

TV: FOX

Stream: Fox Sports App

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

Why The National League Could Cover The Spread

For the NL it starts at the top of the line-up. Ronald Acuna Jr. will be leading things off and he comes into the game second in batting average with a .331 average, while having also hit 21 home runs and stolen 44 bases this year. Coming into the break, he has not quite been as hot. He has hit just .303 for July, which is still great but below his normal. He also has a home run, two RBIs, and four stolen bases.

Hitting behind him will be three Dodgers. Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and JD Martinez will come up next for the NL. Freeman has been hitting a hot bat and scoring a ton. He has hits in seven of his last eight games while hitting .324 on the month. Meanwhile, he has scored seven times. Betts has been even better. He is hitting .345 on the month, with four home runs, seven RBIS, and eight runs scored. Next, Martinez is struggling a little. He is hitting just .194 on the month, but he did finish before the break with home runs in three of his last four games.

The offense also hosts Luis Arraez, who is almost guaranteed to get a hit. On the season, Arraez is hitting .383, but just .324 so far in July. His last time out he broke his nine-game hitting streak. He has only gone back-to-back games without getting a hit three times this year. So it would be fair to assume he gets a hit tonight.

It will be Zac Gallen to make his first all-star game appearance and first start in this one. Gallen is 11-3 on the season with a 3.04 ERA. His last time out he got his 11th win of the year going seven innings, giving up four hits, and just one earned run. In the first inning this year, Gallen has been solid. He has a 1.89 ERA with 21 strikeouts in just 19 innings. The NL will be looking for Gallen to start things strong tonight.

Why The American League Could Cover The Spread

The American League will lead off with Marcus Semien. Semien is an interesting choice for the American League to lead off with, considering how he has been hitting as of late. He is hitting just .167 in July, with three doubles and one RBI. He has walked in his last three games but is not getting on base at the same rate he had all year. Still, they follow him up with Ohtani. Ohtani is hitting 302 on the season while leading the majors with 32 home runs. He has also driven in 71 this year. The bat has not been great as of late though, hitting just .200 in July with two home runs.

Batting third will be Randy Arozarena, who is coming off putting on a show in the Home Run derby. Like much of the top of this batting order, he has struggled this month. He is hitting just .200 with a home run and an RBI. Last night showed how Arozarena can get into a groove though, and hopefully that continues tonight. The second of four Rangers players will be hitting next, with Corey Seager. Seager continues the trend of cold bats at the top of the lineup. He is hitting just .167 in July while driving in just one run.

Yandy Diaz, the Rays first baseman, bats next, and brings the first hot bat to the lineup. Since the start of July, he is hitting .393 with four RBIs, four runs scored, and a home run. Adolis Garcia brings the next Ranger to the plate, getting the start as an injury replacement. He has been slugging this month. While he has just nine hits, three of them are doubles, and three are home runs.

Gerrit Cole gets his first-ever all-star game start in his sixth appearance. On the year, Cole is 9-2 with a 2.85 ERA. Last time out he went 7.1 innings, giving up three runs, but getting the win over the Cubs. The first inning of the game has not been the best for Cole this year. He has struck out 27 batters in 19 innings, but he also has a 3.32 ERA. That is the worst of any of the first five innings of the game for Cole.

Final MLB All-Star Game National League-American League Prediction & Pick

The major difference in this game could come down to the first few innings. The team that has scored first has won eight of the last ten All-Star Games. This year, the top of the order for the National League has a lot of hot bats. The top of the order for the American League does not have many. Also, Gallen has been better in the first inning than Cole this year. With that, take the National League in this one.

Final MLB All-Star Game National League-American League Prediction & Pick: Nationals League -1.5 (+155)