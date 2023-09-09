When the new baserunning and pick-off rules were implemented ahead of the 2023 MLB season, fans knew significant change was coming. However, the league just hit a bonkers statistic that really illustrates how impactful these modifications have been for the game. Philadelphia Phillies' Bryson Stott was responsible for securing the league-wide milestone.

The second baseman recorded his 28th stolen base of the season in Friday's home game versus the Miami Marlins. It was the 3,000th overall stolen bag during the 2023 MLB campaign, according to MLB.com's Shanthi Sepe-Chepuru and Andrew Simon. Such a feat has not been collectively achieved since 2012. Just like many predicted several months ago, baseball has turned back the clock with its new rules.

Although such a statistic is going to be qualified with an inevitable “but the big bases” type of retort, this is strong evidence that speed and athleticism is again at the forefront of the sport. It will now be on front offices to adjust their approach both in scouting and in the trade and free agent markets. The value of speed demons has surely gone up in the last year.

For the inside story on the top 10 brawls in MLB history, listen below:

It feels appropriate that Bryson Stott is the one to push the MLB into the 3,000 club. His boost in stolen bases, which is more than double his rookie total, perfectly encapsulates the trend as a whole. The former first-round pick also adds to what has been a strong sophomore season, which includes a .294 batting average, 14 home runs and top-notch defensive play.

With the postseason quickly approaching, it will be interesting to see if the Phillies and other teams heavily rely on their legs. Speed figures to be a vital difference-maker this October.