Reds baseman Jonathan India is at the center of the latest trade rumors after talks to move him gain traction.

The Cincinnati Reds come off a mediocre 2023 MLB season. The Reds finished the season two games above .500 at 82-80, but they narrowly missed the MLB Playoffs. The team is making moves to prepare themselves for a better postseason showing in 2024. Second baseman Jonathan India appears to be at the center of the team's decisions.

Jonathan India becomes a focal point of Reds trade talks

The Reds are discussing India trade possibilities with three or four teams with the talks being described as “active,” per Jon Morosi. The dialogue has continued to progress throughout the week, but no official deal has been reached yet.

Jonathan India was not the Reds' best hitter in 2023, but he provided a steady stream of reliable depth. India batted an average of .244 to go with 17 home runs, 61 RBI, and .746 OPS. The 25-year-old appeared in 119 games, which failed to near his career high of 150. Yet, his availability improved after playing 103 games in 2022.

It will be interesting to see what Cincinnati decides to do about the young baseman. Will they attempt to bolster their depth in different areas? Perhaps they will package India with someone else to take their hitting to another level.

Spencer Steer was the Reds main hitter in 2023. His .271 average, 86 RBI, and .820 OPS ranked in the top 50 of the MLB. However, Cincinnati likely wants to increase the support behind him.

The Reds have plenty of options as they look for trades to improve their team. Soon enough, the team will be back in the MLB Playoffs and crack the top of the NL Central.