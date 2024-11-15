The Los Angeles Dodgers are pushing forward with an ambitious free-agency plan to strengthen their pitching rotation, setting their sights on more than one star addition. Roki Sasaki, the Japanese phenom with a blazing triple-digit fastball, has become a central figure in this plan. While no deal has been finalized, sources indicate that the Dodgers are considered the frontrunners to sign Sasaki.

However, Sasaki is only part of their strategy, as the team also has its eyes on top MLB aces, including Blake Snell, Corbin Burnes, and Max Fried. This multi-pronged approach reflects the Dodgers’ philosophy: there’s no such thing as too much pitching, no matter the price. The Dodgers are clear favorites to land Sasaki, thanks to their long-standing appeal to Japanese players and commitment to building a formidable rotation.

The San Diego Padres are also in the running, as Sasaki reportedly has a close connection with Yu Darvish, who could influence his decision. Still, insiders believe Sasaki will ultimately choose Los Angeles, where the Dodgers’ winning culture and international reputation make them the ideal destination for the Japanese superstar.

Dodgers look to bolster rotational depth for 2025

One source close to the Dodgers commented on the potential move to the New York Post's Jon Heyman, saying, “If I were a star Japanese player, I’d want to be a Dodger, too.” Sasaki’s elite velocity, coupled with his impressive control, would make him a valuable asset in any rotation, especially one that already boasts a strong supporting cast. For the Dodgers, securing Sasaki would not only fill a need but could also set the stage for future postseason success.

Adding Sasaki is just the beginning of the Dodgers’ plan. The team is also reportedly exploring options with other high-profile free agents. Blake Snell, who recently captured his second Cy Young Award, brings postseason experience and a power-pitching style that fits well in Los Angeles. Additionally, the Dodgers have their eyes on Corbin Burnes, known for his exceptional pitch arsenal and ability to dominate opposing lineups. Max Fried, a standout lefty with playoff experience, rounds out their list of potential targets, providing a balanced, reliable option for any postseason scenario.

As the offseason unfolds, the Dodgers’ approach to free agency highlights their commitment to staying at the top of the league. By combining a potential Sasaki signing with the pursuit of an additional ace, Los Angeles is putting together a rotation designed for dominance. If the team follows through with its plan, the Dodgers could set the standard for pitching depth in the coming season, building a staff ready to tackle any challenge October throws their way.