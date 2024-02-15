Are the Nationals handling Stephen Strasburg's situation the right way?

The Washington Nationals are gearing up for 2024 Spring Training after a subpar 2023 season. Veteran pitcher Stephen Strasburg is reportedly at a stand-still with Washington amid his retirement. Moreover, former MLB catcher AJ Pierzynski gave his thoughts on the franchise's dispute with Strasburg.

Pierzynski weighs on the Strasburg-Nationals feud

Stephen Strasburg has not played since the 2022 season due to his thoracic outlet syndrome ailment. As a result, he retired in 2023.

However, the star pitcher signed a seven-year $245 million contract in December 2019, which he is still under. Thus, the Nationals want to get value out of him despite his inability to play.

Washington reportedly asked Strasburg to attend Spring Training and be a mentor for younger players on the team. However, the veteran is showing no signs of committing. That has not stopped Washington from publicly pushing for him to return to the team though.

AJ Pierzynski criticized the Nationals amid their plea to Strasburg.

“This is turning into just like a pissing contest that nobodies going to win except Stephen Strasburg who is like ‘I ain't coming, you guys know I can't pitch so just keep my checks as long as they clear,'” Pierzynski said via Foul Territory.

The former catcher continued, “It's like the Nationals are trying to embarrass him, but one, he doesn't talk to anybody in the media, and two, he doesn't care because those checks keep coming one every two weeks.”

Hopefully, the two sides can work things ahead of training camp. Washington must find a way to focus on the future after their bottom-of-the-NL East showing in 2023.