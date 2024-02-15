While Jordan Montgomery just won a World Series with the Rangers, Texas doesn't seem likely to run it back.

The Texas Rangers are looking to defend the first World Series title in franchise history. However, that doesn't mean the Rangers plan on spending much more in free agency.

Texas suggested that, ‘they may be done,' in free agency, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Their decision comes with Jordan Montgomery still unsigned.

The Rangers have been linked to Montgomery all offseason after he helped the team win their World Series. However, Texas has focused more on their bullpen, adding David Robertson and Kirby Yates. The Rangers have the seventh-highest payroll in baseball at almost $216 million.

Bringing Montgomery back to their rotation would be a massive boon for the Rangers. The left-hander found a different gear when he was traded to Texas midway through the 2023 season. Over 11 starts, Montgomery held a 4-2 record with a 2.79 ERA and a 58/13 K/BB ratio.

He followed up his regular season success with a crucial performance during the ALCS. Appearing in three games – starting two – Montgomery put up a 2-0 record with a 1.29 ERA and a 10/3 K/BB ratio against the Astros.

Alongside Blake Snell, Jordan Montgomery is one of the best starting pitchers available in the free agent class. With direct ties to Texas, a reunion with the Rangers seemed more than plausible. However, Montgomery's contract asks seem to be too high for Texas.

With spring training approaching, the Rangers could have a change of heart and make another World Series winning push. But as things stand, Texas isn't planning on making any huge waves. Including re-signing Montgomery.