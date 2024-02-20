Scott Boras spoke on his free agent clients

Spring training games are getting underway this weekend, and four of the biggest free agents this offseason in Blake Snell, Cody Bellinger, Jordan Montgomery and Matt Chapman still do not have teams. All of those players are Scott Boras clients, an agent who is notorious for being patient in negotiations. Boras spoke on the four players, and why teams should invest in them.

“These are extremely talented players that impact winning outcomes,” Scott Boras said, via Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. “If owners value winning as their primary goal for their cities and fans they will continue to make every effort to acquire elite talents.”

This free agent market has been especially slow. There are teams that could use each of the four players in question, but there are concerns when it comes to committing to long-term deals with them as well.

Blake Snell is coming off of a Cy Young season with the San Diego Padres. Despite the season with the Padres, Snell's inconsistency when it comes to the amount of innings he provides year-to-year, along with the walks he usually gives out, provides some pause.

Like Snell, Cody Bellinger is hitting the free agent market off of a great season. His successful 2023 with the Chicago Cubs comes after multiple down years with the Los Angeles Dodgers that were plagued by injury. There are fears regarding the sustainability of Bellinger's 2023.

Jordan Montgomery has been a reliable pitcher over the years, and his successful run with the Texas Rangers has him on the market at a high point as well. Still, teams have not chosen to invest as much as he is looking for yet.

Matt Chapman has a reputation as a great defensive third baseman, and he has potential with the bat, but there are some questions due to him tailing off offensively after a hot start in 2023.

It remains to be seen where these four will land as spring training opens. Boras would undoubtedly like to find these four players homes as soon as possible.