MLB Odds: Blue Jays vs. Yankees prediction, odds and pick – 8/19/2022

The Toronto Blue Jays and the New York Yankees will continue their four-game series, as the AL East rivals meet in the Bronx on Friday. It is time to take a look at the MLB odds series and make a Blue Jays-Yankees prediction and pick.

The Blue Jays defeated the Yankees 9-2 on Thursday night. First, they led 1-0 when George Spring clipped an RBI single, making it 2-0 Toronto. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. approached the plate with two runners on in that same inning. Then, Guerrero blasted an opposite-field home run. It was the 26th of the season for Guerrero, giving Toronto a 5-0 lead. Later, the Jays led 5-2 when Alexandra Kirk delivered an RBI double to left-center, increasing the lead to 6-2. It was 7-2 in the seventh when Teoscar Hernandez plowed an RBI double into left-center field, giving the Jays their final two runs.

The Jays will roll with Kevin Gausman on the mound today. Gausman is 8-9 with a 3.16 ERA. Recently, he struggled in his last start, allowing five earned runs on nine hits, including a home run. Gausman is 1-1 with a 2.41 ERA over three starts. Consequently, he had one start this year against New York, tossing 5 2/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits with nine strikeouts in a loss. Gausman is 7-7 with a 3.74 ERA over 25 career appearances against the Yanks.

Jameson Taillon will start for the Yankees. Taillon is 11-3 with a 3.95 ERA. Recently, he tossed seven innings while allowing three earned runs on six hits. Taillon is 1-1 with a 5.30 ERA over three starts this month. Additionally, he has faced the Blue Jays four times this season. Taillon is 3-1 with a 2.05 ERA over those starts. Significantly, he has not done as well at home, going 1-1 with a 3.48 ERA over two starts.

Here are the Blue Jays-Yankees MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Blue Jays-Yankees Odds

Toronto Blue Jays: -1.5 (+152)

New York Yankees: +1.5 (-184)

Over: 8 (-104)

Under: 8 (-118)

Why The Blue Jays Could Cover The Spread

The Jays have some weapons, and none get better than Guerrero and Lourdes Gurriel Jr. Moreover, these two have performed well in the lineup to keep the Jays near the top of the standings.

Guerrero is batting .282 with 26 home runs, 75 RBIs, and 70 runs. Significantly, he is batting .265 (13 for 49) with five home runs, 10 RBIs, and nine runs over 13 games against the Yanks. Guerrero is hitting .250 (7 for 28) with four home runs and seven RBIs over seven games in the Bronx. Gurriel is batting .307 with five home runs, 48 RBIs, and 48 runs. Alternatively, he has struggled against the Yanks, compiling a mark of .178 (8 for 45) with one home run, five RBIs, and four runs over 12 games against the Bronx Bombers. Gurriel has fared slightly better at Yankee Stadium, batting .200 (5 for 25) with one RBI and three runs over seven games,

The Blue Jays will cover the spread if Gausman pitches well. Additionally, Toronto needs its bats to perform like they did yesterday. It all starts with Guerrero and Gurriel and will become a trickle-down effect.

Why The Yankees Could Cover The Spread

The Yankees have three significant weapons but only is performing right now. Aaron Judge is continuing his excellent season while Anthony Rizzo and Giancarlo Stanton are in a slump.

Judge is batting .295 with 46 home runs, 102 RBIs, and 98 runs over 115 games. Significantly, he is batting .297 with 25 home runs, 50 RBIs, and 53 runs at Yankee Stadium. Judge has struggled against Toronto this year, batting .241 (13 for 54) with three home runs, nine RBIs, and seven runs over 13 games. Also, he is batting .250 (7 for 28) with two home runs, five RBIs, and four runs over seven games in the Bronx against Toronto.

Rizzo is batting .222 with 28 home runs, 68 RBIs, and 66 runs. However, he has struggled in August, hitting .171 (7 for 41) with three home runs, six RBIs, and five runs. The Yanks miss Stanton, as he has been out with an injury for weeks. His absence has affected the flow of the lineup, and pitchers are not afraid to pitch around Judge with the entire lineup struggling.

The Yankees can break out of their slump and cover the spread if Taillon pitches well. Also, New York needs someone other than Judge to perform. They desperately need runs and must fix their woes quickly.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick

The Jays are nine games behind the Yankees. However, New York is not a team that will squander a significant lead. The Yankees may be struggling, but still are one of the best teams in baseball. I am not predicting them to win. However, the Yankees will keep this game close, and at least cover the odds.

Final Blue Jays-Yankees Prediction & Pick: New York Yankees: +1.5 (-184)