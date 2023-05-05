Matt Zemek has written for various sports websites and publications since 2001. He was the editor of the NBA site Crossover Chronicles in the 2016 NBA season. He was a contributing editor to the now-defunct site FanRag Sports in 2017. He currently lives in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Milwaukee Brewers take on the San Francisco Giants. Our MLB odds series has our Brewers Giants prediction and pick. Find out how to watch Brewers Giants.

The Milwaukee Brewers are not in first place in the National League Central, and whereas a few days ago they were still in really good shape — several games over .500 — the outlook is slightly different now. No, it’s not time to panic for Milwaukee, but when one remembers how ugly the end of the 2022 season was for the Brew Crew, it’s hard to avoid thinking about another Brewer implosion. Milwaukee crumbled in September of last season. Part of that collapse came from losing games the Brewers should have won, against teams the Brewers should beat on a regular basis. Those memories came flooding back over the past few days when Milwaukee got swept by the lowly Rockies in Denver. The Crew lost three straight in Coors Field against one of the worst teams in the National League. The Brewers’ bats were shut down twice. Then, in the third game, Milwaukee had a 4-0 lead heading into the seventh inning and then gave up four runs for a 4-4 tie.

That wasn’t the worst of it.

The Brewers then allowed five runs in the bottom of the eighth. Yikes. They lost 9-6 to complete the sweep loss. That’s a game which simply should not happen, on the heels of two previous losses to a bad team. The Brewers really need to win this series against the sub-.500 Giants if they want to stabilize their season. If they continue to lose to sub-.500 teams, there will be real cause for concern in Milwaukee.

Here are the Brewers-Giants MLB odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

MLB Odds: Brewers-Giants Odds

Milwaukee Brewers: -1.5 (+136)

San Francisco Giants: +1.5 (-164)

Over: 8 (-105)

Under: 8 (-115)

How To Watch Brewers vs. Giants

TV: Bally Sports Wisconsin (Brewers) / NBC Sports Bay Area (Giants) / MLB Extra Innings

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Stream: MLB.tv

Time: 10:15 p.m. ET/7:15 p.m. PT

*Watch Brewers-Giants LIVE on fuboTV (click for a free trial)*

Why The Brewers Could Cover The Spread

The Brewers’ offense is bound to be better. Not being able to hammer the Rockies’ pitching staff in three games at Coors Field (minus a few solo home runs) is a big disappointment, but there’s too much talent for this batting order to remain dormant. Sean Manaea is the starter for the Giants. He has had a bad season thus far. He was absolutely crushed by the Padres in his most recent start. Yes, that game was in Mexico City, but even then, Manaea’s pitch location and velocity were not good. Milwaukee can punish him and score several runs.

The other reason to pick the Brewers here is that Corbin Burnes, Milwaukee’s ace, is on the hill. Burnes knows how important this game is. This is when aces step up and stop the bleeding for a ballclub.

Why The Giants Could Cover The Spread

The Giants were awful in the first two to three weeks of the season. They have been much better the past few weeks, beginning to undo the damage of their horrendous early-season stretch. San Francisco is 7-4 in its last 11 games, and you’ll note that in nearly all of those wins, the Giants are limiting the opposition to four runs or fewer. They are generally staying out of the big inning and are cobbling together enough offense to win. Against a struggling Milwaukee batting order, the Giants can replicate that formula and win a 5-3 ballgame.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick

The Brewers are not going to keep losing at such a rapid rate. That’s the bottom line. Burnes versus Manaea is a mismatch as well. Take the Brewers.

Final Brewers-Giants Prediction & Pick: Brewers -1.5